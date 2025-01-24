The Gandy Angus Yearling Bull Sale will offer 70 ready to work, “herd improving” bulls on Monday, April 14, at Boyanup Saleyards, and through AuctionsPlus. Proudly presented in the catalogue will be first sons of LVVF Tanker — chosen for its massively wide and deep body with exceptional growth and fertility. This sire has an excellent combination of Estimated Breeding Value traits including phenotype, muscle, capacity, and soundness with high fertility and performance, strong heel depth and a tidy claw shape. His pedigree is enhanced by two consecutive generations of Pathfinder dams. Gandy Angus studmaster Kim Gandy said Tanker had proven his fertility — so much so that 50 straws were used to inseminate cows resulting in 42 calves – no twins. “His progeny have exceeded expectations and their docility is impressive,” he said. “Tanker’s progeny are in the top 20 per cent of the breed in North America and we expect the progeny here to follow suit. “When docility scored along with other sire lines such as Baldridge Goalkeeper and 350 other V progeny, the Tanker progeny were on average highly docile.” Mr Gandy said LVVF Tanker had a strong and balanced EBV profile with high accuracies. “He has it all — calving ease, short gestation, high growth, milk, carcase weight, eye muscle area and intermuscular fat,” he said. “Tanker’s progeny are guaranteed to improve your herd.” Australian-bred Black Angus Wattle Street Q127 sons will also feature in the sale. Wattle Street measured in the top 1 per cent of the breed for docility and the top 2 per cent of the breed for claw and foot angle. “Along with excellent growth, scrotal, carcass weight and EMA these sons are hard to go past,” Mr Gandy said. “Also on offer will be sons of Baldridge Goalkeeper, Mill Brae Benchmark, Alpine 38 Special. “Calves are getting lighter and lighter — this impressive line-up of high-growth bulls will ensure that producers are not part of the trend of producing lighter calves.” Mr Gandy asked the important question:“Have you sacrificed profit-driving traits for extreme calving ease, short gestation and low birthweight?” “With the producer focus on these traits — a calf born to a mature cow weighing only an extra two to three kilograms often has an EBV in the bottom 10 per cent of the breed. “Well bred, good-shaped females can easily handle the extra kgs when birthing and go on to produce heavier, more profitable progeny. “We have been breeding our herd for nearly 40 years, selecting and retaining females on shape and ability to calve unassisted.” Mr Gandy and his wife Lex record the calving ease for the progeny of these females and submit them to Angus Australia, but they are not included in the EBV Breedplan analysis if there is no variation in a contemporary group of females. “After breeding for this length of time, it is extremely rare for our females, and Angus females in general, to require assistance,” Mr Gandy said. “Therefore, the calving ease and birthweight EBVs are distorted and should not be prioritised too heavily when selecting bulls, as growth and profitability will be sacrificed.” All 70 yearling bulls on offer have been genomically tested along with traits observed, providing high accuracy EBVs. The bulls are run in large contemporary groups with large numbers from each sire line to provide an accurate impression. “This is best practice stud breeding, despite the challenges within the Breedplan system,” Mr Gandy said. Inspections of sale bulls are welcome anytime, please contact Kim Gandy on 0428 761 348.