The Gandy Angus Yearling bull sale will be held on Monday, April 15, at the Boyanup Saleyards and online through AuctionsPlus from 11.30am. The line-up of 70 powerful yearlings were bred to perform with an aim to produce progeny that excel to meet market requirements and client’s production goals. These high-performance bulls — backed by maternal value and genomically enhanced profiles — are ready to work and will fast-track genetic improvement in a variety of commercial herds. The Gandy breeding objective centres on large numbers of performance recording, with all registered females producing their own calf to give more insight into what works. The sale bulls have an exciting mix of genetics — some offered for the first time in WA with proven AI sires and top homebred sons — all bred from females with deep maternal pedigrees that provide structure, docility and growth. New sire lines include three US sires. Standout LAR Man in Black represents power with tremendous length-of-body. Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy said Man in Black had high accuracy Estimated Breeding Values with good calving-ease, moderate birthweight and was top of the breed in growth. “He has excellent eye muscle area and intermuscular fat that combines to produce top percentile selection indexes,” he said. Gandy Man in Black U148 (AI) represented an elite mating option with similar traits to his sire, coupled with being in the top 5 per cent for EBV growth traits. This U148 yearling sale bull is out of Gandy Stunner going back to Diamond Tree Innovation, a top maternal line bred at the stud. Another US sire, Ellingson Rangeland, has outcross genetics by a top calving-ease sire from the well-respected Ellingson stud program. “This top-rated sire is incredibly sound and functional for producing excellent easy-care females,” Mr Gandy said. “His breeding offers another great heifer option.” Mr Gandy said US sire Mill Brae was out of Pathfinder dam Mill Brae Joanie, known for great calving ease and providing a great option to breed heifers and cows. “This sire provides elite growth with short gestation and below breed average birthweight,” he said. “He is top 4 per cent for EBV days-to-calving and was in the top 5 per cent for EMA, fat, docility and feet. “Also on offer are sons of new Australian sires including Millah Murrah Rocketman, while Texas Iceman has sons displaying excellent docility.” Sale bull Gandy Rocketman U205, out of the top-selling Millah Murrah Paratrooper son MM Rocketman, comes combined with “excellent” maternal pedigrees. Gandy Rocketman U205 was breed average for birthweight and top 10 per cent for growth. “The Rocketman progeny have tremendous thickness and eye appeal,” Mr Gandy said. Also on offer are sons of Square B True North — a “very impressive sire” — and Ellingson Three Rivers’ sons display “outstanding growth” from birth. Other sire lines include Banquet Quarter Pounder and homebred sons of Stellar, Nugget and Geddes, “all more than holding their own”. “Breeding large lines of each of these sires and from an array of cows provides us and our clients with very valuable insight into how they are passing on productive traits to their progeny,” Mr Gandy said. “We require consistency (AC1) from selected sires across a breadth of females from a variety of ages and pedigrees to show the commercial application of every bull.” GANDY ANGUS STUD Sale: Monday, April 15, at Boyanup On offer: 70 yearling bulls Information: 0428 761 348