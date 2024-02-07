Cattle Australia’s board of directors has appointed New South Wales beef producer Garry Edwards as its new chair. Mr Edwards was elected to the role on Wednesday and replaces inaugural chair David Foote, who has stepped down after more than a year in the role. Mr Edwards had served as vice chair of Cattle Australia — the peak national body representing grass-fed cattle producers — since its inception in December 2022. He operates a cattle enterprise in the Stroud region of NSW, about 250km north-east of Sydney. Mr Edwards paid tribute to Mr Foote for his foundational contribution to the organisation, which replaced the Cattle Council of Australia after 43 years. “David has been instrumental in developing the foundation of Cattle Australia by heading our inaugural board, and we thank him for his time,” he said. “Cattle Australia’s mission is to be a powerful voice for the levy-paying grass-fed cattle producers of Australia, and the cattle industry will continue to benefit from David’s extensive industry knowledge and experience as a member of our board.” Mr Edwards said his priorities included providing greater transparency to cattle producers on how levy funds were allocated, and growing Cattle Australia’s advocacy influence. “I encourage all levy-paying grass-fed cattle producers to support the Cattle Australia board as we work to represent industry, lead and direct policy development and implementation, and protect the profitability, competitiveness and future of Australia’s beef industry,” he said. “There is no better time to become a member of Cattle Australia and have the opportunity to proactively support what CA is doing every day for the beef cattle industry.” Mr Edwards has more than 25 years’ experience in the agribusiness sector, with expertise spanning the agricultural supply chain including livestock breeding, growing and finishing. He is also the founder and major shareholder of AAM Investment Group, which oversees the development, operation and management of a portfolio of agricultural assets across Australia, including beef cattle operations in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory. Central Queensland beef producer Adam Coffey was elected deputy chair. “Mr Coffey has lived and worked in most States and Territories in Australia, including some 10 years spent in the NT and Kimberley regions working on and managing extensive beef cattle operations in the live export sector,” a Cattle Australia spokesman said. “He has been keenly involved in industry representation through a variety of organisations, and has actively promoted the grass-fed industry via numerous initiatives and publications.” Bridgetown Angus producer James Bowie is the only West Australian on the Cattle Australia board.