Prices soared to an on-farm record of $6000 at the Challara Poll Merino stud ram sale at Badgingarra, where buyers were keen to buy quality dual-purpose rams backed by genetics.

The sale-topper, from lot 1B, found a new home at Leslie Hamence’s Pimbena Poll Merino stud near Bordertown in SA.

Challara stud classer Bill Walker secured the ram on behalf of Ms Hamence, one of his many clients.

“He (sale-topper) has great balance of skin type, structure, and good ASBVs. . . we are after a bit more eye muscle within our sheep,” Mr Walker said

“He was bred from a Ridgeway Advance Poll Merino sire Peter (Challara studmaster) bought from our stud two years ago.”

The sale-topper — born a triplet — boasted Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 8.1 PWWT, 10.1 YWT, -0.02 YFAT, 24.4 YCFW, -0.37 YFD, and -29.11 WEC.

Mr Walker also bought the second and fourth top-priced rams, paying $5250 on behalf of Rob Germein in Port Vincent, and $4500 on behalf of his clients Stuart and Gavin Brophy in Tintinara.

He said he was drawn to the fourth top-priced ram’s “great balance of figures”, structure, and density, saying the ram would add a “little more fleece weight” into the Brophy family’s commercial flock.

The third top-priced ram was secured for $4700 to Murray Kowald of Mogumber, who bought seven rams for an average $2142..

Lots 1A, 1B and 1C were originally selected to be offered at the Classic Ram Sale in Murray Bridge, SA, but difficulty with transport meant they were put on offer in WA instead.

Ahead of the sale, AWN auctioneer Jay MacDonald spruiked the three rams’ attributes — saying they were quality animals with great carcase, stylish and bright wool, and great length and depth of body.

“They tick all the boxes, they are the full package type of rams,” he said.

Both the top and second top-priced rams were sired by Ridgeway Advance Poll Merino performance sire RA201178, which Challara stud co-principal Peter Wilkinson bought from the 2021 Classing Classic Sale for $16,500.

Lot 1C was sired by Challara’s 193135 and attracted some hot bidding due to his enormous barrel depth and ASBVs including YCFW 31.2, YSL 16.0, DP+ 185, YEMD -0.24, YFat - 0.4 and YWT 5.6.

Mr Wilkinson said RA201178 was a special ram and the top four rams had fetched the best prices “for good reason”.

“People need to understand the type of sheep that would really move them forward, and in economic conditions aren’t so great — what is going to get them through?,” he said.

“Everyone talks about the abattoir situation, getting lambs away quicker and having to hold sheep on farm.

“If we have a high post-weaning weight, and we are getting lambs up to 40-50kg weight quickly, we are more likely to be able to market our lambs than hold them on farm for longer.”

Mr Wilkinson said his family had worked hard during the past 30 years to breed the ideal dual-purpose sheep, with a particular focus on fly-resistant and white wools.

It was good timing for the ram sale, which came just one day after widespread rain which stretched from the Mid West to South Coast delivered a welcome 22mm to Badgingarra.

The sale was conducted by AWN on September 14 and offered 100 rams — 77 of which were sold to an average of about $1300.

Badgingarra local Derek Mondello was a volume buyer, snapping up 11 rams for an average of $818.

The sale included the services of well-respected AWN Badgingarra agent Greg Wootton.

Mr Wootton said the sale offered quality rams with productive wools and ASBV figures that attracted the most interest.

“There were some really good top end prices, continued support from long-term buyers is a staple at Challara because these buyers know they are purchasing quality,” he said.

“The sale quality was exceptional and the condition of stock was a credit to Peter… Challara’s wools are exceptional, fibre alignment and the production of these sheep is outstanding.”

Last year, there were 103 rams offered and 91 sold to an average of $1316, down $153/head on the 2021 sale, but up $194/head from 2020’s average price of $1122.

Mr Wilkinson said he was proud of the stud’s achievements in quality white wools, easy combing, fertility and dual-purpose indexes.

He noted his rams were 10-15kg heavier than normal this year after solid rainfall, saying they had “done well” and it was the best sale team Challara had produced and put forward so far.

“Even though it is a challenging time to breed Merinos. . . I really believe these type of rams are more likely to be profit drivers and to be an important part of farm businesses,” Mr Wilkinson said.

“I believe sheep are an important part of a farm business and we need to hold our ground on that.”

SALE SUMMARY

Offered: 100

Sold: 77

Top Price: $6000

Average: $1300