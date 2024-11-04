WA lamb producers faced a tough 2023-24 season, with lower sheep prices and government intervention creating “challenging times”, according to WA Meat Marketing Co-operative producer relations manager Rob Davidson. But he said there was a light at the end of the tunnel. At the WAMMCO annual general meeting on October 30 in Katanning, Mr Davidson said the eighth annual Producer of the Year competition evaluated 8827,603 lambs — up 63,000 on the previous season. “The competition is an ideal opportunity to acknowledge the best quality lamb suppliers as we seek to supply rising demand in the high-valued North American market, ” he said. “Ideally, we want 18-28kg liveweight lambs, two to three-fat score, and defect and seed-free, preferably year-round supply. “There is a minimum requirement of 250 Merino or crossbred lambs to be part of the entry.” He said the competition was divided into five category sections. Announcing the overall producer of the year, Mr Davidson said it was the South Coast-based Green Range Lamb’s second win in three years. Green Range Lamb co-owner Col Bowey said it was a “trying season” all the way through. “Our lambs, with UltraWhite genetics, weren’t dressing, but our green feed from irrigation helped a bit,” he said. The Cheynes Beach-based producer supplied 6442 large crossbred lambs with an average weight of 20.65kg. Mr Bowey said while he appreciated the competition recognised quality, he had major concerns for the Australian lamb industry. “More incentive is needed to keep producers in the industry to maintain critical mass,” he said. “It seems the big powers beyond the processing and marketing sector have gained too much control of our industry, and big-business was more focused on chemical-dependent monoculture cropping as a way out of livestock.” Mr Bowey, a regenerative agronomist who owns consulting business CB Farming Systems, works with farmers on regenerative practices. “Farming systems require livestock production as part of the regenerative process,” he said. “Not only is the environment at stake, but there is an imminent threat to food production.” The awards ceremony wrapped up with an auction of WAMMCO lamb and a Philadelphia Eagles gridiron jersey signed by former centre Jason Kelce, all raising $8600 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service WA.