A large contingent of 56 students from five agricultural schools participated at the 10th anniversary Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge to gain insight into the WA beef cattle industry. The competition, held at Willyung Farms feedlot in Albany on March 27, puts students’ stock handling and knowledge to the test, giving them an opportunity to network and learn from industry professionals. A team of eight students from WA College of Agriculture — Denmark was at the top of the class, winning the team’s competition. The students, all aged 17, included Phoebe Mottram, William Reid, Samantha Wimpenny, Ayla McMaster, Bree Skinner, Jade Erasmus, Lily Moody and Cara Jones. This was Denmark’s fifth teams win after taking the perpetual trophy in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2023. The eight teams in the competition included WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin (one team), WACA — Denmark (two teams), WACA — Harvey (two teams), Mt Barker College (one team) and, for the first time, the Esperance Farm Training Centre brought one team of students to the event. The students also contested individually in various categories including general knowledge, feeding and nutrition, all-topics, cattle selection, handling, and vaccines, with top places well spread amongst the schools. During the day, they heard from several industry professionals on various subjects including vaccinations, pasture management, animal welfare and cattle handling, plus cattle condition scoring and an introduction to the national policymaker Cattle Australia.