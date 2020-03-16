Search
Harvey Beef’s Gate 2 Plate postponed as COVID-19 concerns mount

Bob Garnant and Zach RelphCountryman
Morrisvale Limousin principals James Morris and Casey Morris with their daughter Libby Morris, 13, celebrate their overall win in the 2019 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge with their prize cows at Narrikup.
Camera IconMorrisvale Limousin principals James Morris and Casey Morris with their daughter Libby Morris, 13, celebrate their overall win in the 2019 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge with their prize cows at Narrikup. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman

WA’s premier beef cattle feedlot competition has been postponed amid mounting COVID-19 concerns.

Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge organisers issued a statement on Friday confirming the decision to reschedule the two-day event, which was set to be held tomorrow and Wednesday near Albany.

“(The) committee would like to inform competitors and the wider community that, in conjunction with key stakeholders and keeping with community expectation, it will postpone the 2020 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate,” it read.

“Whilst it is extremely disappointing, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate committee and key stakeholders consider this to be socially responsible and respectful of current policies and the community’s reaction to the COVID-19 virus.”

The event’s revised date remains unknown.

Ticket purchases will be refunded.

The decision comes after the the Federal Government’s order to cancel all mass gatherings of 500 or more people was enforced today.

