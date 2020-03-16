WA’s premier beef cattle feedlot competition has been postponed amid mounting COVID-19 concerns.

Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge organisers issued a statement on Friday confirming the decision to reschedule the two-day event, which was set to be held tomorrow and Wednesday near Albany.

“(The) committee would like to inform competitors and the wider community that, in conjunction with key stakeholders and keeping with community expectation, it will postpone the 2020 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate,” it read.

“Whilst it is extremely disappointing, the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate committee and key stakeholders consider this to be socially responsible and respectful of current policies and the community’s reaction to the COVID-19 virus.”

The event’s revised date remains unknown.

Ticket purchases will be refunded.

The decision comes after the the Federal Government’s order to cancel all mass gatherings of 500 or more people was enforced today.