The Introvigne family are proud to offer another industry leading line-up of 80 Black Simmental and SimAngus sires at their Bonnydale 30th Annual On-Property Bull Sale on March 9. The focus at Bonnydale has been to continually develop a herd that delivers consistency, calving ease, powerful early growth, maternal strength and carcase excellence. This dedicated breeding objective culminated at the 2025 Perth Royal Show where Winston 18, the Black Dog Ride charity steer, was Bonnydale’s 18-month-old SimAngus steer that took out the Champion Heavyweight carcase title. With a dressing percentage of 58.8 per cent, fats of 8 and 10mm, EMA of 110cm2 and an outstanding marble score 3. These results were consistent with progeny from Bonnydale sires either off grass or the feedlot, delivering premium carcases that hit the specs at an early age. Bonnydale co-principal Rob Introvigne said the stud’s forward-thinking clients valued the crossbreeding potential of the Black Simmental and Angus breeds. “They share complementary genetics that deliver market-driven SimAngus progeny,” he said. “Black cattle with optimal market suitability have been verified by every crossbreeding research trial reported in the past 60 years. “Delivering on these important criteria are the eighty bulls offered at Bonnydale this year.” The Introvigne’s sale will be represented by new US sires Ruby’s Quadrant and TJ Gold Rush and backed by exciting homebred sires like Top Gun, Ulysses, Ultimate, Utah, Broadstrike, Texas and US Angus sire BJ Surpass. “Quadrant and Gold Rush will have their first sons for sale and have delivered on huge expectations delivered in the US,” Mr Introvigne said. “Top Gun continues to lead the charge with powerfully balanced sons. “Ulysses, sold to Eastern States interest, is now showing why he is held in high regard with progeny in four studs in NSW, Queensland and Victoria.” To find out more, contact Rob Introvigne on 0427 644 082, Connor DeCampo on 0467 663 002 or Elders agent Pearce Watling on 0437 844 528. BONNYDALE BLACK SIMMENTAL AND SIMANGUS BULL SALE Date: March 9 at Bridgetown On offer: 80 bulls Contact: 0427 644 082