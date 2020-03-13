Kapari Angus bull tops Gingin at $12,000

A mild-mannered Kapari Angus bull reached a $12,000 top-price at the Midland Cattle Breeders’ Association-hosted 32nd annual Gingin Multi-Breed Bull Sale last week.

Held last Thursday at the Gingin Recreation Centre, 66 of the 69 bulls offered through Landmark and Elders sold for an average price of $6015.

It marked a $328/head decrease on last year’s sale, when 54 bulls sold for an average price of $6343.

MCBA president Tony Sudlow, of Northampton, said it was a solid result with more bulls sold this year for good values, despite dry conditions across the State.

Camera Icon Elders Manjimup agent Cameron Harris with Landmark auctioneer Michael Altus, buyer Nigel Love, of Pemberton, and Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch, of Allanooka, with the $8000 top-priced Limousin bull, Tara P43. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“Only a few bulls passed in, which is testament to the quality on offer at Gingin,” he said.

Mr Sudlow and his family, who run the Kapari Angus stud, offered 28 bulls at the sale.

Twenty-seven sold on the drop of the hammer to a top of $12,000 and the sale’s best average price of $6889.

The sale-topper, Kapari Bronc P29, was secured by Murray River Farm manager Daryl Robinson, of Waroona, who was assisted by Landmark agent Ralph Mosca.

As a repeat buyer of Kapari bulls, Mr Robinson said he appreciated the good muscling of K Bronc P29 and its “growthy” Estimated Breeding Values.

“We have always enjoyed the good temperament of the Kapari bulls and they have always done well in our 400-cow Angus herd,” he said.

“The bull will go to work over heifers to produce quality female replacements.”

Camera Icon Mungatta Murray Grey stud co-principal John Stickland, of Wongan Hills, with buyer David Wilson, of Dandaragan. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

From the catalogue, K Bronc P29 recorded EBV growth figures of +57, +95 and +129 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights while having a low +3.9 birth weight.

Mr Sudlow said the sire of P29, Baldridge Bronc, had proven calving ease.

“We have found that his progeny are extremely docile,” he said.

“The US sire’s progeny are consistently thick set, square-butted cattle, and P29 is no exception.”

Murray River Farm also secured the equal $10,000 second top-priced bull, Kapari Genesis P28, which had a birth weight of +2.1.

The other $10,000 Kapari bull, K Chisum P45, sold to repeat buying account RHG & BS Alp, of Wakefield Farm, Gingin.

Camera Icon Landmark agent Ralph Mosca, buyer Daryl Robinson, of Murray River Farms, of Waroona, Kapari Angus stud principals Tony and Liz Sudlow, of Northamption, and their daughter Maddy Sudlow, with the $12,000 top-priced bull, Kapari Bronc P29. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The Vlahov family, of Geraldton, who trade as TI & AM Vlahov, secured a total of five Kapari bulls to a top of $6500 and average price of $5700.

The Kupsch family, of Black Tara Angus stud, of Allanooka, offered and sold all 13 bulls to a top of $9500 and average price of $6077.

Black Tara P29, lot 1 of the sale, sold to the top money to Geraldton account R & R Cobley & Son.

Sired by EF Complement, Black Tara co-principal Brad Kupsch said P29 had a top one per cent growth rate across the board, and an average birth weight of +4.4.

Dandaragan account Kayanaba Grazing secured three Black Tara bulls to a top of $7000 and average price of $6500.

The Topham family, of Cookalabi Angus stud at Coomberdale, offered and sold all eight bulls to a top-price of $7000 and average price of $5063.

Cookalabi P23, sired by Koojan Hills Docklands K90, sold to Kim Buller, of Bangadang, at Chittering, who also paid $5500 for a Blackrock L50 sired bull offered by the Topham family.

Camera Icon Elders agent Michael Longford and Cookalabi stud co-principal David Topham, of Coomberdale, with the top-priced Cookalabi Angus bull. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

From the Limousin catalogue, The Kupsch family of Tara stud, offered and sold seven bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $5643.

Tara P43, sired by Bubba Watson HTZ24B, was considered fault-free by Brad Kupsch as it topped the apricot-skinned Limousin offering.

Pemberton account NR Love & VJ Roche secured the bull, with buyer Nigel Love selecting the animal on its good growth figures and muscular shape.

“We will use the bull over Angus cross Friesian cows to produce calves for the vealer market,” he said.

A black-skinned Tara Limousin bull sold for $6000 to Mullewa account KA & TB Grima.

The Stickland family, of Mungatta Murray Grey stud, at Wongan Hills offered and sold seven bulls to a top of $5500 and average price of $4929.

Repeat buyer David Wilson, of Dandaragan account DR Wilson, secured Mungatta Shabuot P10 for $5500.

Two other Mungatta bulls also sold for $5500 each to two different buyers including Oliver Asset, of Geraldton, while the other sold to Wheller Plains, of Nolba.