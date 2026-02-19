Kapari marks quality milestone

Last year’s sensational season at Kapari has been a fantastic way for the Sudlow family to celebrate 50 years of Angus breeding at Northampton. Since its 1975 inception, Kapari has bred quality bulls based on four fundamental selection pillars: temperament, structural soundness, constitution, and consideration of Estimated Breeding Values. Regular weekly rain during the 2025 season has enabled the bulls to grow out to their full potential, and stud principal Tony Sudlow said he was thrilled with the line-up for this year’s Gingin Bull Sale. “We have some outstanding bulls on offer including, for the first time, sons of Coonamble Samson and Rennylea L519,” he said. “These renowned bloodlines have been integrated into our breeding program because they continue to add structural integrity and provide excellent EBV data.” Other previously offered sire lines include Millah Murrah Rocket Man, Paratrooper, and Nectar, as well as Texas Iceman. Two favourites in the team include Kapari Samson V20 and Kapari Rocket Man V56, so much so, the Sudlows have retained 100 straws of V56. Homegrown sires Kapari Powerpoint and Bronc continue to produce excellent progeny, and last year a Powerpoint R21 son topped the Kapari line-up at the Gingin Bull Sale. “We are exceptionally satisfied with the progeny of many or our homegrown sires,” Mr Sudlow said. “Despite being at least a month younger, these calves are performing equally, if not better than, many of the AI offspring.” The sale team, bull data, photographs and videos can be viewed on the Angus Australia website or on the Kapari website. Kapari will offer a team of 33 quality Angus bulls at the Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday March 5, starting at 1pm. Bulls will be penned at the Gingin Recreation Centre saleyards from 4pm the day before the sale, and available for inspection. All bulls have been vaccinated for preventable reproductive diseases, and morphology semen tested.