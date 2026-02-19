Two farm kids from WA’s Great Southern are set for the big stage in New York City, playing along local Australian and international acts at the 2026 Governors Ball in June. Consisting of Dave House on vocal and guitar and Henry Carrington-Jones on drums, Old Mervs is set to bring the sound of WA’s music scene to the big apple. With a broad range of musical influences including blues, rock and the British pub scene, the duo’s dynamic has hit the mark and seen them tour in support of The Wombats, Spacey Jane and Liam Gallagher. Before landing the gig in New York City the pair were jamming it out as high schoolers in a repurposed horse stable on their days off during harvest in Kojonup, about three hours south of Perth. House and Carrington-Jones have been best mates since they were five. They released their self-titled album last March before embarking on a national and New Zealand tour. The pair earned a nomination in 2024 for Best New Artist at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards. Old Mervs’ music videos are infused with country tones and farm aesthetic despite the drenching gun replaced by drumsticks and guitar. “It’s a point of difference and a unique spot to be in, coming from a farming background in the music industry,” House told Countryman’s sister paper Albany Advertiser in 2024. “It’s not our whole identity but it’s sort of nice to show where you come from. The press usually call it surf rock — at first we didn’t know what that was.” Old Mervs will be joined by fellow Australian acts Amyl and the Sniffers, Spacey Jane, Confidence Man, Radio Free Alice, and K-Pop sensation Stray Kids, two of whose members originate from Sydney.