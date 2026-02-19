The 38th Annual Gingin Bull Sale, set for Thursday, March 5, promises to be packed with quality, with 87 bulls from four breeds in the line-up from some of the State’s best northern studs. The Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association 2026 multibreed sale follows strong sales in the previous three years, with average prices of $10,184 (2025), $8575 (2024), and $10,910 (2023). The sale continues to grow in numbers, and this year the catalogue includes 65 Angus bulls from three studs, 10 Limousin bulls from two studs, 11 Murray Grey bulls from one stud, and one Black Simmental bulls. Leading the sale, the Kupsch family of Black Tara stud in Allanooka will offer 20 Angus bulls. Their line-up includes first sons of the record price holder Coonamble Showtime S42, that sold for $106,000 Black Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch said seven Showtime sons would be catalogued, with eyecatching appeal. “The depth of body in the Showtime sons exemplifies our breeding objectives,” he said. Other Black Tara sire representatives include S Rite Time, Millah Murrah Paratrooper R2, Rembrandt, and Montana Elevation. Second in the Angus catalogue, the Sudlow family of Kapari Angus in Northampton will offer 33 bulls. Kapari stud co-principal Tony Sudlow said two feature bulls would be lot 23 — Kapari Rocket Man V56, sired by Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38; and lot 25 — Kapari Samson V20, sired by Coonamble Samson S54. “We are exceptionally satisfied with the progeny of many of our homegrown sires, including Kapari Powerpoint R21, and Kapari Bronc P46,” he said. David and Kim Topham, of Coomberdale, will offer 12 of their well-bred Cookalabi Angus bulls. Their line-up includes good temperaments and sound structure. “Over the years, we have also placed a strong emphasis on fertility and milk production in our stud females, in addition to ease of calving and good feet,” David said. “We have been recording with Angus Breedplan since the early 1980s.” From the Limousin catalogue, the Kupsch family, of Allanooka, will offer six exceptionally consistent bulls. Mr Kupsch said the first two Limousins into the ring would be heterozygous black, and homozygous poll sires that showed great length, depth and width. “The lead bull, lot 66 Tara Vader V57, has great birth-to-growth EBV spread suitable for heifer matings,” he said. “The first of only two Apricot Limousins is Tara Voltage V86, a heterozygous polled by sire Mandayen Jackaroo J2355, a sire with proven performance, well-balanced EBVs, good growth, fats, and gestation.” The Stickland family, of Woronyne Limousin stud in Wongan Hills, will offer four Limousin bulls from two sires including W Nemo 17 and W Pedro P12. Bradford Cattle Co will offer one Black Simmental bull — Bradford Cattle Co Valiant V8, a long-bodied bull with strong, natural muscle expression and overall balance. The Stickland family of the Wongan Hills-based Mungatta Murray Grey stud will offer 12 bulls at Gingin. Their line-up includes four AI sons of Nangara Quarterback Q1 (PB) (AI), an international approved sire. Another top-performing sire represented will be Mungatta Upper Class R24 with three sons in the sale. Other sires represented include Mungatta Uranium R44 and Mungatta Ruanda N15.