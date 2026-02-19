It is hoped the more than $300 million in lost cereal yields and quality due to frost damage could soon be a thing of the past. It has been revealed that a bactericide spray at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Dale research site was found to potentially reduce the risk of frost damage to cereal crops. The research into the spray by DPIRD, backed by the Grains Research and Development Corporation and the Council of Grain Growers Organisation, was presented to WA grain growers in Perth. It follows previous research that confirmed ice nucleating bacteria on wheat stubbles and senesced lower leaves can increase the risk of frost. DPIRD research scientist Amanuel Bekuma said the initial results from the project were promising. “The trials showed targeted lower canopy bacterial applications, particularly Cuprous oxide formulations, can transiently suppress ice nucleating activity and reduce leaf freezing potential by up to three degrees celsius,” he said. “The treatments were most effective within one to seven days of application, with little difference between seven to 10 days, which suggests INA suppression is strongest in the first week, then dissipates. “As the frost events during the study were relatively mild, INA suppression didn’t translate to a detectable reduction in frost damage and yield benefits, highlighting the need for ongoing research under more damaging frost events.” To verify the reduction in frost damage, DPIRD said research would refine the treatment formula and application technique — pursuing information surrounding environmental interactions and bacterial re-colonisation.