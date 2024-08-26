The official launch of the Katanning Veterinary Hospital expansion has been well received by the local community who now have a well-equipped modern facility to look after their animals.

Practising owner Dr Kate Clayton held an opening celebration with staff on August 2 to mark the occasion after huge renovations were completed.

“Graduating as a veterinarian from Murdoch University in 2003, I bought the Kojonup Vet business in 2007,” she said.

Dr Clayton said she realised the need for another branch with an expanding client base.

“We started Katanning Vet Clinic from scratch beginning in 2012 but within 12 months, we outgrew the space.,” she said.

“Thanks to a Regional Economic Development Grant of $110,000 in the round of funding last year, we have been able to purchase equipment we would not have had access to.

“We effectively doubled the floor space adding an intensive care unit area, surgery, digital radiology, grooming and outdoor space.”

The Katanning Vet Hospital is mostly set up for small animals including working dogs but also offers off-site service for larger farm animals including cattle, sheep, and horses.

“We service a lot of working dogs and companion animals plus exotics and wildlife,” Dr Clayton said.

She said the challenge of running both the Kojonup and Katanning practises, with a combined total of 18 staff, was finding professional staff in a rural setting.

“Finding and retaining professional staff is our main challenge,” Dr Clayton said.

“The practises provide 24-hour emergency afterhours service, with Katanning open five days a week and Kojonup providing the same with a Saturday morning clinic.”