An Ongerup-bred Poll Merino ram sold for a stud record top-price of $6700 at the Hyde family’s Kohat 10th Annual On-property White Suffolk and Poll Merino Ram Sale with Eastern States’ interest securing the sale topper. The multi-breed sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 10 with an offering of 100 White Suffolk rams and 49 Poll Merino rams, with 72 and 17 sold respectively. White Suffolk rams The White Suffolk line-up of 100 rams resulted in 72 sold to a top of $3200 and average price of $1164, down $88/head as compared to last year when 94 sold for an average price of $1252. The sale topper, Kohat 230168, offered as lot eight, sold to repeat buyer Jye Duggan, of Duggan Farming in Ongerup. Mr Duggan, who has been a repeat buyer since the stud was established in 2008, said he was selecting for “excellent growth with muscle and eating quality” traits. “We are pushing towards eating quality with our crossbred program running the White Suffolk rams over mostly younger Kohat blood Poll Merino breeding ewes,” he said. “Our crossbreeding program consists of 7300 ewes.” Mr Duggan’s top-pick was sired by Yanco 210004 and the sale ram recorded top 5 per cent Lambplan figures for PWT (20.11), PEMD (3.78) and shear force (-1.79) complemented by a top 5 per cent for both Eating Quality index (167.09) and Terminal Carcase Production index (167.56). He also had a volume buying order securing a total of 6 WS rams for an average price of $1966 and later added a selection of Poll Merino rams to his total purchases. New buyer interest was from Darkan-based Glenbrook White Suffolk stud principals Adrian and Jacquie South, who secured three rams to a top of $1700 and average price of $1367. “We secured the rams all on data,” Mr South said. “They were a very even across the board on figures.” The couple, who made their first appearance at the Kohat stud, will run all three rams in their stud. Their top-pick, Kohat 231481, was sired by Yanco 210004, and recorded in the top 5 per cent for WWT (12.70), PWT (20.06), PFAT (1.06), PEMD (4.04), and was in the top 5 per cent for both EQ (159.99) and TCP (160.87). Another WS first time buyer was Gnowangerup producer Kim Oliver, who secured a total of 16 rams to a top of $1200 and average price of $925. Mr Oliver said he was pushing more towards meat by introducing terminal White Suffolk rams over his Poll Merino flock. “These were the first White Suffolk rams I have purchased, selecting for good structure and conformation,” he said. Poll Merino rams The Poll Merino catalogue of 49 fully measured rams resulted in 17 sold to a top of $6700 and average price of $1653, down $156/head on last year when 43 sold for an average price of $1809. The sale topper, Kohat 230971 offered as lot two, sold to first time buyer Ben Clark, of Kyeamba, NSW. Mr Clark said his extensive data search on the 18.4 micron ram revealed it was in the top 10 per cent of the breed for six indexes. The ram was sired by Kohat 230971 and recorded in the top 5 per cent for PWT (12.72), YWT (14.03), YEMD (2.98), YCFW (35.57) and was also in top 5 per cent for both indexes including WR (0.36) and SM (163.68) “It checked all the boxes for growth, carcase, fat and weight — a rare find to have such a great balance,” he said. “This is a credit to the Hyde family in fulfilling such rare breeding objectives.” Mr Clark will run the ram in a nucleus of 60 ewes to breed flock rams for his 4000 commercial Poll Merino ewe flock. The underbidder on the sale topper was Mr Duggan who secured seven Poll Merino rams to a top of $1900 and average price of $1328. He has been adding Poll Merinos to his complete buying at Kohat for the last five years. “We run a 3200 self-replacing Poll Merino flock and finish wether lambs in our feedlot with a turnoff weight of about 58kg,” he said. Ongerup woolgrower Beau Vaux secured the $3800 second top-priced Poll Merino. “Since using Kohat rams, we’ve had a drop in micron and a slight increase in lambing percent,” he said. Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde, whose partner Georgia recently gave birth to their first child, Cloe, said his family was pleased with the sale — “it was a sale where our loyal clients received good value”. “I am confident we will find homes for any rams that passed-in,” he said. Nutiren Livestock meat breeds specialist Roy Addis said the line-up of rams was complimented by industry leading figures. “It was unfortunate that the sale lacked a bit of buyer support from previous years,” he said.