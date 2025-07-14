The national saleyard lamb price record has been broken once again as processors compete for quality slaughter stock. At Bendigo’s prime sheep and lamb sale on Monday, July 7, a new record of $435 was paid for a pen of extra heavy crossbred lambs, surpassing the previous national high of $431 set at Griffith, NSW, in June. This record-breaking sale returns the top price to Victoria. The lambs, sold by McKean McGregor, were second-cross White Suffolk and Poll Dorset, grain-fed to super export weights. These lambs, sourced from a Swan Hill feedlot, averaged around 82 kilograms liveweight and 40-42 kilograms carcass weight. The entire line of 375 lambs averaged $424, with seven pens selling above $400 each. The National Livestock Reporting Service quoted prices between 1050-1150c/kg for most quality processing lambs, with some trade types exceeding 1200 cents per kilogram. Despite the strong sale, sellers noted a scarcity of lambs of this size and quality available in the market. This surge in prices follows Meat and Livestock Australia’s recent report showing all lamb price indicators reaching record highs. The national heavy lamb indicator hit 1102 cents per kilogram carcass weight, up 61c from the previous week and 302c from the prior year. Trade and Merino lamb indicators also posted all-time highs, driven largely by short supply and challenges producers face in growing heavier lambs. In Western Australia, lamb prices have experienced upward pressure in recent months, thanks to a range of factors, including tighter supply, high export demand, and processing issues.