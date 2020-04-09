Online information is the new black in agricultural updates, after COVID-19 forced multiple farming events across the State and Australia to cancel.

To ensure farmers remain connected amid the new social distancing protocols, the inaugural neXtgen Head Shepherd Virtual Conference will be held next Thursday from 8am, WST.

It is poised to cover a range of topics for sheep producers willing to sign up for its informative internet access.

neXtgen Agri director Mark Ferguson has assembled eight leading speakers to provide farmers with a balance of practical guidelines towards running a successful enterprise.

“With everything getting cancelled, we needed to organise a virtual conference where farmers can still get the information and inspiration they need without having to travel away,” Dr Ferguson said.

“We have selected speakers to provide farmers with a balance of practical things they can implement immediately along with inspiration and new thinking that will get the cogs turning.”

The program boasts WA industry experts including Murdoch University sheep researchers Dr Brownyn Clarke and Dr Amy Lockwood.

Also on the program is The Livestock Collective managing director Dr Holly Ludeman.

Dr Ferguson said one of New Zealand’s award-winning agribusiness figurehead, Traci Houpapa, would also be among the speakers.

“Our keynote speaker who will start proceedings is Traci Houpapa who is a truly inspiring leader in NZ agribusiness,” he said.

Dr Ferguson has been recognised across WA for his work in helping develop a more maternal Merino.

The full program is available at at nextgenagri.com/events and interested people are urged to contact info@nextgenagri. com for more information.