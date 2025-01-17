A trio of animal rights groups has launched a counter campaign piggybacking off the Keep the Sheep movement, as Labor’s live export ban shapes up to be a key issue at the Federal election. Dubbed “Keep the Sheep Here”, the nationwide advertising blitz is being led by WA-based Stop Live Exports with Animals Australia and the Australian Alliance for Animals. Announcing the campaign launch on Friday morning, the group declared the upcoming election “a referendum on animal cruelty” as it aims to “highlight the ongoing suffering of Australian sheep”. The Albanese Government legislated last July to shut down Australia’s sheep shipping industry in mid-2028, but both the Nationals and Liberals have vowed to scrap the ban if elected. “A reversal of the phase out would cause outrage within the community and we’re going to make sure people across the country are fully aware of where all parties and candidates stand on this brutal and unnecessary trade,” campaign spokeswomen Ruth Gourley said. The campaign will target the electorates of Hasluck, Bullwinkel and Tangney in WA, Sturt in SA, Menzies and Casey in Victoria, Wentworth in NSW, and Ryan in Queensland. The group also flagged plans to “expand to other key locations” as the election, which must be held by May 17, approaches. The campaign website includes graphic photos that appear to show sheep suffering from heat stress and being subjected to cruel slaughter practices in importing counties. It states the ban is “backed by science”, evidence and community values, claiming seven in 10 Australians support the shutdown. The claim appears to refer to a survey of 800 people commissioned by the RSPCA in May 2023, which found 71 per cent of respondents backed the sheep shipping ban. But those findings were at odds with an independent survey of more than 4000 people, commissioned by LiveCorp and conducted at around the same time, which found just 29 per cent of respondents wanted live exports banned. That survey — which was compared with two others dating back to 2019 — also indicated growing public confidence in the sheep shipping trade. A spokesperson for Keep the Sheep, formed last May to overturn the ban, called the counter-campaign a “lazy east coast PR hatchet job looking to get a free ride out of a genuine WA grassroots campaign”. “It’s clear these groups based outside of WA are looking on with envy at the success of the Keep the Sheep campaign and are worried about the real impact it is having on voters in WA,” the spokesperson said. “It is clear they are worried there is a very real prospect that the ban will be overturned. “There is no doubt their intent is to confuse people which shows that at their core these groups are dishonest. “This is evident in their inaccurate representation of the live sheep export trade on their campaign website.” Meanwhile, Keep the Sheep Here has also released an election discussion paper “aimed at dismantling myths” it says are being spread by pro-live export lobby groups “to incite fear and resistance to the inevitable transition to sheepmeat exports”. AAA policy director Jed Goodfellow said the phase out “made sense for both animal welfare and economic reasons”. “It’s time to focus on the significant value-adding opportunities that come with keeping the sheep here, processing them in Australian supply chains, by Australian workers, to Australian standards,” Dr Goodfellow said in a statement Friday. “This is the future and there’s a $139.7 million (Federal Government) transition package on the table to help the industry secure it.” The statement did not mention the closure last week of Minerva Foods’ Tammin abattoir, which came after the Brazilian agribusiness giant shuttered its Shark Lake abattoir, near Esperance, in September 2023. Industry leaders and analysts have linked the Tammin closure to reduced lamb and sheep supply as farmers downsize their flocks as a direct result of the ban. An e-petition launched by Keep the Sheep had at the time of writing attracted 106,625 signatures, while rallies held in Perth, Northam and Canberra last year attracted thousands of people.