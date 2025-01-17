A Moroccan delegation will visit WA “in the coming weeks” after the long-awaited signing of a new protocol greenlighting the export of Australian sheep and cattle to the North African nation. The agreement, almost two years in the making, comes as Morocco desperately tries to rebuild its breeding flock after seven years of severe drought. Morocco, which has a population of nearly 38 million, wrote to the Australian Government in February 2023 seeking to initiate negotiations to open the trade. The delegation of officials and importers will meet with WA exporters and producers to pave the way for the first shipments of sheep, according to Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton. “It’s all been agreed — the regulator has done what it needs to do in terms of allowing shipments to take place, so it’s ready to rock ‘n’ roll if anyone wants to do it,” he said. “There is significant interest from importers in Morocco and there are a number of exporters interested in pursuing it as well.” Mr Harvey-Sutton and ALEC chair David Galvin travelled to Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia last November in a bid to keep industry relationships within the region strong. It comes as Federal Labor’s live export ban — set to take effect in mid-2028 — is shaping up to be a major election issue, with both the Nationals and Liberals vowing to overturn the legislation if elected. “We met with the Moroccan agriculture minister who said it was really important that we get this going, and we met with all the importers,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “Morocco’s got the potential to be a very good market and once it does get going, hopefully — based on the quality of Australian livestock and our disease-free status — they’ll see us as a very good supplier into the future.” Prolonged drought is causing major problems for Morocco’s agricultural sector, with farmers losing valuable sheep genetics through the domestic consumption of breeding stock as the flock dwindles. In 2023, the Arab nation — a major consumer of goat and sheepmeat — lifted a crippling 300 per cent tariff on live animal imports. “Their flock has been decimated — that’s their description — and they’re at a point now where they really need to get livestock coming in,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “But their interest is not just for importing breeding animals; they want to import a heap of slaughter animals as well. “The tariffs have also been waived for meat imports… because they’re trying to secure supply for protein.” Morocco was mainly interested in sheep but there was also “a lot of interest” in importing Australian cattle. Morocco imports most of its cattle from nearby South America, while sheep are mainly sourced from other North African countries and European countries such as Portugal and Spain. But Mr Harvey-Sutton said Morocco had struggled to secure a reliable supply of livestock, with Australian sheep an attractive option because of their disease-free status, excellent eating quality, and competitive pricing. “Because of the volume that Australia produces… we’re actually competitive — extremely competitive — even with countries that are closer,” he said. “It’s worth emphasizing because it’s only a 20-minute ferry ride from Spain to Morocco.” Countryman understands plans for the delegation’s visit, including dates, have yet to be finalised, with the group also potentially set to meet with State and Federal officials. Morocco’s ability to meet the strict requirements of the Australian Supply Chain Assurance System “won’t be an issue”, Mr Harvey Sutton said. “They have very well established supply chain and modern, European (style) abattoirs,” he said. The Federal department of Agriculture and Department of Trade have been contacted for comment.