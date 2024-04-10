A new report has set forth the worries of WA sheep farmers and other industry players who fear the proposed live sheep export phase-out would mean the end of their industry. Liberal MP Tony Pasin tabled the Agriculture, Water, Drought and Environment Committee Report on Live Sheep Ban Forums in the Federation Chamber, following Coalition committee chair Rowan Ramsey’s unsuccessful attempt to table the report in the House of Representatives, where he was denied leave. The report is the end result of a roadshow which saw 10 Coalition members travel around rural WA and SA to hear from farmers and other industry players about what a live sheep export phase-out would mean for them and their businesses. Mr Pasin, when presenting the report, said it was important for people to understand what the sheep industry is facing, and how the phase-out would affect the livelihoods of many farmers. “The reality here is that the Australian people deserve to know what the impact of this decision will be,” he said. “As we toured, in particular, Western Australia, the seats of O’Connor and Durack, those areas most impacted, I could see the wrong being perpetrated in the expressions of these people who were attending these meetings. “They were, quite frankly, desperate.” As well as farmer feedback, the report included recommendations by the committee, which called on the Government to reconsider the phase-out, and to immediately release the Report of the Independent Panel on the Export of Live Sheep by Sea. The report also called for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to re-open its investigation into payments made by Animals Australia to Awassi Express deckhand Faisal Ullah on the basis of further information coming to light after the investigation’s closure. Dowerin farmer Scott Flavel, who said he sells 50 per cent of his flock to live export, was one of the voices included in the report. “I won’t continue my sheep enterprise if live export stops because abattoirs will have a monopoly on price and availability of kill space like they do today, leading to the same amount of work to way less profit,” Mr Flavel said. He said an end to his sheep farming would impact the truck contractors he works with, the local business he sources from, and the workers he employs for shearing, crutching and mulesing. “These people have kids that help boost numbers in our schools, they shop in our community, they help make up part of community organisations.” In the report, Amelup farmer Markus Sounness said the Government needed to support and “build up” WA’s sheep industry if the phase-out did happen, because as it stood, animal welfare and farming business would suffer from not being able to de-stock large flocks in a short period of time when there is a poor season. Mr Sounness also said the proposed phase-out has already taken a toll on farmers who are having trouble off-loading sheep because of the lack of confidence in the industry. “Currently the mere announcement of the ban has caused crisis of confidence among WA producers.” While Federal Labor committed to phase out live sheep exports before its 2022 election win, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out setting a date until after the next Federal election.