Livestock owners in bushfire prone parts of WA are being urged to put emergency plans in place this summer to minimise the risk to animals and people. Advice on assembling emergency kits, property preparedness, animal identification, evacuation and relocation is available on the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s website. DPIRD State animal welfare in emergencies coordinator Brett Hopley said it was the responsibility of owners and carers to keep animals safe. “The best measure to keep animals safe in an emergency is to have a plan and arrangements already in place, so pet and livestock owners can move calmly and quickly,” he said. “It is important to have feed and water, halters, leads and rugs on hand, as well as a first aid kit, medications and any relevant documentation.” In the event of an emergency, Mr Hopley said it was important to implement plans as soon as possible. “Animals may become stressed and behave differently during a fire or other types of emergencies, so it is important to evacuate early to a safe place,” Mr Hopley said. “We suggest having conversations now with neighbours and friends who are able to assist or host animals, particularly large animals like horses, if a fire emergency was to happen so your arrangements are already in place.” He said it was also important to have transport equipment, including crates, leads and horse floats, easily accessible. Up to date identification, such as microchips, collars, leg bands and current photographs to prove ownership, were also essential in case owners became separated from their animals. “Pets and livestock can easily become confused, hide or get lost in an emergency,” Mr Hopley said. “Leaving items with familiar scent, like bedding, in a prominent place that can be grabbed quickly when evacuating can also be useful to reduce animals’ stress.” Bushfire plans can be prepared by downloading the free My Bushfire Plan app, which can be accessed any time without an internet connection, or by visiting mybushfireplan.wa.gov.au. Stay up to date during an emergency by regularly reviewing the Emergency WA webpage, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page, and listening to ABC local radio.