A prominent cattle veterinarian says the threat of lumpy skin disease reaching Northern Australia has increased after it was confirmed in Central Java — more than 1000km east of the last detected case in Central Sumatra.

It indicates the LSD virus has skipped over the Indonesian provinces of South Sumatra and West Java, bringing it much closer to Timor.

From Timor, the highly-infectious cattle disease would pose a greater threat to Northern Australia — including WA, the Northern Territory and Queensland — according to Bali-based veterinarian and commentator Ross Ainsworth.

“As the threat of FMD (foot-and-mouth disease) is slowly reducing, the situation regarding LSD is quickly becoming much more alarming,” Dr Ainsworth wrote in the Southeast Asian Beef Market Report.

“In the last month, LSD has moved from its previous most easterly location of Jambi in Sumatra to the centre of Java, a distance of over 1000km.

“The distance from Semarang to Kupang in West Timor is only another 2000km.”

Dr Ainsworth said there were “lots of theories” about how LSD “jumped” over South Sumatra and West Java, though none were confirmed.

It comes after Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt launched Australia’s first ever national LSD “action plan” on October 13.

The plan sets out national priorities for actions to strengthen Australia’s biosecurity defences, as well as LSD preparedness — including market access — and response and recovery.

It outlines what systems need to be strengthened or established to support Australia’s cattle industries and effectively manage the risk of LSD.

Camera Icon Painful skin lesions are one of the symptoms of lumpy skin disease. Credit: Supplied / DAWE

Mr Watt said an outbreak would cause “severe economic losses” to Australian farmers and the meat processing sector.

“It’s important to remember that Australia has never experienced an outbreak of lumpy skin disease and remains free from this disease,” he said.

“But Northern Australia’s proximity to newly-affected countries means we need to take the threat seriously, especially given the risk of infected mosquitoes being blown in by cyclonic winds.”

Since 2019, LSD has spread through China, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, where it was first reported on the island of Sumatra in March.

LSD is a viral infection of cattle and buffalo causing emaciation, painful skin lesions, fever, decreased milk production, reproductive losses and in some cases death.

It is spread by biting insects and the movement of infected animals and contaminated equipment.

Mr Watt said if wild buffalo populations and cattle in Northern Australia’s extensive rangelands were exposed to LSD, reservoirs of the virus could establish.

“If this were to occur, eradication would be extremely difficult,” he said.

“This new national plan will strengthen Australia’s ability to prevent, detect, prepare for and respond to any incursion.”

The Australian Government recently provided Indonesia with 435,000 doses of the LSD vaccine to support the archipelago nation’s control program.