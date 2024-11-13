Meat and Livestock Australia has elected a new chair, with NSW-based businessman John Lloyd set to take over the position from November 20. He replaces Alan Beckett, who has been chair since 2019 and will stand down at MLA’s upcoming annual general meeting. Mr Lloyd has been an MLA board director for the past five years and runs a “small agricultural enterprise” near Orange, according to MLA’s website. “He has a deep understanding of red meat industry dynamics, knowledge and connections across the agri-food ecosystem including the RDC (rural research and development corporations) sector, government and research providers,” the website states. “Mr Lloyd has led and created new funding models that have catered for longer-term strategic issues such as export markets, biosecurity, health and nutrition, pollination, major pests, intensive farming systems and urban greening.” His previous roles include CEO at Horticulture Australia, managing director at Case IH/New Holland ANZ, commercial general manager at Incitec Pivot, merchandise general manager at Wesfarmers Dalgety, and a director at Wine Australia. Mr Beckett congratulated Mr Lloyd on his election, which comes as MLA prepares to launch a new five-year strategic plan. “I wish him the best as he starts a new leadership chapter for MLA, supported by an exceptionally talented board, management team, staff, and industry,” Mr Beckett said. “It has been an honour to represent red meat producers and levy payers as a member of MLA’s board and as chair.”