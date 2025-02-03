Meet Meat and Livestock Australia’s new chair John Lloyd

There’s a new leader at the helm of Meat and Livestock Australia, with John Lloyd taking the role of chair late last year after five years as a director of the levy-funded organisation. Countryman sat down with Mr Lloyd to find out more about him and his priorities for the research and marketing group. While John has built a life for himself deeply rooted in agriculture, life didn’t always have the same country view. “I was born and bred in the city but had aunties and uncles all over the place,” Mr Lloyd said. “I was always sent out to work on their farms when I was a kid in the 60s and 70s. “It felt like the natural step to go on to study agriculture at university, and I’ve worked in agriculture ever since.” Starting his career in the pastoral and animal health sectors, Mr Lloyd went on to hold several positions in prominent companies. This included roles as the chief executive officer Horticulture Innovation Australia, managing director at Case IH and New Holland ANZ, and general management roles at Incitec Pivot and Wesfarmers Dalgety. Alongside running a small property at Borenore, near Orange NSW, John currently holds positions on boards with MLA, Elders and Charles Sturt University. While young people transitioning from city to regional life appears few and far between these days, Mr Lloyd said that wasn’t always the case. “It used to be that everyone had much stronger links to the agricultural community, even if you lived in the city,” he said. While Mr Lloyd said he was concerned city residents were losing connection to agriculture, he said respect for farmers was strong — even at a time when the industry’s social licence was being challenged. “There is still a really positive attitude towards the types of people that are represented by our shareholders and levy payers, which pulls on the heartstrings of our city cousins,” he said. Mr Lloyd said the meat and mixed farming operations had particularly maintained a “crucial” sense of connection with Australians. While the agriculture industry’s challenges around social licence, biosecurity and meat alternatives were all well documented, Mr Lloyd said he believed it was well prepared to manage them. Instead, it is a threat to the ecosystem agriculture exists within rural and regional Australia that concerns him. “We need to sustain the rural and regional communities which are so vital to the operations of our levy payers,” Mr Lloyd said. “The ability to operate profitably is represented by these towns and their infrastructure.” In his new role, Mr Lloyd wants to see MLA continue progressing its impact. “We have the new five-year Strategic Plan coming up. Making sure we get it right and ensure it’s well aligned with industry is essential,” he said. “We need to continue best practice when engaging with stakeholders, and internally, to ensure the organisation is as efficient as possible while delivering on what it says. “I’ve had a great career in agriculture, and I owe this industry every part of it. “Now I’m in the position where I can dedicate as much time as required to make sure the industry reaches its objectives.”