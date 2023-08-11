The management team of the Kojonup-based Merinotech (WA) Poll are hosting their first auction ram sale for several years in response to the demand for Merinotech genetics. A selection of 2021-drop rams with full Australian Sheep Breeding Values will be on offer to stud breeders and farmers, with some of these being progeny of the stud’s highest ranked sires on the Dual Purpose Plus Index including 21-1226, 20-0206 and 18-8490. Merinotech (WA) Poll manager Ian Robertson said many of stud’s best sires were well known due to the significant sale of semen across Australia and New Zealand. “Merinotech is well recognised for having dual-purpose sheep with sound, soft-handling, white wool that can be run at high stocking rates and hence generating high wool production per hectare,” he said. “The Merinotech team believes that mulesing will be banned in the future, following New Zealand’s ban, and subsequently we have decided to cease mulesing of our stud lambs from 2023. “This has been enabled by selection against breech wrinkle and dag and for resistance to worms, with two thirds of this year’s sires in the top 20 per cent for Early Breech Wrinkle (EBWR), Late Dag (LDAG) ASBVs and Yearling Worm Egg Count (YWEC).” Mr Robertson said Merinotech had been selecting for growth and muscle for more than 20 years which had enabled finished lambs to be sold to WA processors as prime lamb. “Sires used at Merinotech in the past two years have excellent genetics for meat traits, averaging +6.8kg for Post-Weaning Weight (PWT), +2.3mm for Yearling Eye Muscle Depth (YEMD) and +1.0 for Yearling c-site Fat (YFAT),” he said. “This has reduced our reliance on the live export industry, which currently has an uncertain future. “Merinotech has high genetic potential for fertility, with our clients typically scanning 50 to 60 per cent multiples in their adult ewe mobs, and it is a trait-leader for the Weaning Rate (WR) ASBV. “To ensure higher lamb survival, Merinotech has recently placed greater importance on genetics for Ewe Rearing Ability, with this year’s sires averaging +0.05 for the ERA ASBV and those animals used in the embryo transfer program averaging +0.07 for ERA,” Mr Robertson said. Kojonup-based commercial sheep producer Perry Dolling runs 1250 Merinotech blood Poll Merino ewes along with 250 maternal ewes, all slanted towards meat trait breeding objectives. He selects AI sires with high weaning rates and above average post weaning growth rates with high muscle trait indicators. “We produce an 18 micron woolclip, cutting about 4.5kg greasy per ewe, and I haven’t mulesed for 14 years, so I also select for low dags,” he said. “My focus on supplying direct to the local processor a marketable lamb product comes from the fact that returns for meat are much higher than wool at a ratio of 65 to 35 per cent.” Mr Dolling said there had been big improvements in the performance of his flock since he started to breed his own performance recorded sires and using AI. “The type of sheep we are producing with a meat focus have performed more consistently across the different seasonal conditions,” he said. “Wool cut is of secondary importance with a focus on fine micron which tends to slow down the gains in wool cut, with work in progress on improving wool traits.” Mr Dolling said it was quite difficult to breed a low dag fine micron meat-based sheep with moderate wool cut. “Merinotech continues to achieve incremental gains in these areas,” he said.