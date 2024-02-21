The former director of a piggery near Kojonup has copped a $14,000 fine for illegally disposing of rotting carcases and waste in the open air, causing a colossal stink that “negatively impacted” local residents’ health. Torben Soerensen was the sole director of GD Pork and GD Pork Holdings, the occupier and operator of the piggery at the corner of Albany Highway and Crapella Road in Boscabel, when the offences occurred. The companies, which no longer operate the piggery, were previously fined $700,000 for emitting “unreasonable odours” and failing to comply with an Environmental Protection Notice in 2017 and 2019. Mr Soerensen was charged separately and pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday to causing an “unreasonable emission with intent or criminal negligence”. The stench was caused by a combination of untreated pig waste in external uncovered tanks, ponds, and an open pit in which pig carcasses were dumped according to the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. The court was told Mr Soerensen could reasonably be expected to have known that housing pigs without waste treatment infrastructure, discharging waste into uncovered areas, and disposing carcasses “to the open air, in varying states of decomposition”, would cause unreasonable emissions. DWER executive director for compliance and enforcement, Ruth Dowd, said the smell emitted from the piggery had a “severe impact” on people living nearby. “The odour could be smelled from up to 10km away,” she said. “Residents were forced to shut doors and windows to keep the smell out of their homes, and some reported negative impacts to their health.” Ms Dowd said management of the piggery had “improved markedly” since new owners took over in 2019. In handing down the fine, Magistrate Clare Cullen said the company had made a practical decision to receive piglets despite the piggery’s infrastructure not being complete. In those circumstances, the emissions that occurred were “entirely foreseeable”, she said.