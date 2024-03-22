A new online “transport hub” has been set up to help farmers navigate the rules, roles and responsibilities of livestock transport anywhere in Australia. Meat and Livestock Australia developed the “one-stop shop” in consultation with industry and launched it at the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters’ Association’s (ALRTA) national conference in Toowoomba on March 21. MLA animal wellbeing project manager Sharon Dundon said the hub was designed to help everyone in the supply chain understand how to prepare livestock correctly for transport. “We met transporters, agents, lot feeders and producers in 2023 to find out how we can continue to improve the livestock transport process,” she said. “There was united agreement on the need for a central location for livestock transport information, leading to the development of the transport hub.” The hub includes information on transporting cattle, sheep and goats by road, with specific advice on different classes of animals. Ms Dundon said the MLA would continue to refine the hub in response to user feedback. “We want it to be relevant, easy to access and useful for people needing to transport livestock every day,” she said. ALRTA vice-president Athol Carter said transporting and handling livestock was a specialist task that the whole supply chain relied on to be performed safely and efficiently. “Well-planned and managed livestock transport delivers the best results for people and animals, higher profits and ensures the sustainability of the industry,” he said. “The Transport Hub is going to be especially valuable in helping producers understand how they can work with transporters and the rest of the supply chain to achieve best practice.” Visit mla.com.au/transport-hub.