Meat and Livestock Australia has picked up a swag of awards for its summer lamb campaign after nearly 25 million people watched it worldwide. The winning ad — launched in January and which ran for six weeks on prime time TV — poked fun at an imagined generation gap dividing the nation, before a lamb barbecue bridged the “impassable chasm”. The campaign scooped six gongs at the Australian Effie Awards in Sydney this month, including the coveted Colin Wilson-Brown Chairman’s Award for “consistent commitment to exceptional quality and marketing craft”. It also won silver in the categories of food and beverage brands, insight and strategic thinking, short term effects, long term effects, and bronze for return on investment. MLA spokesperson Nathan Low said the marketing team, with advertising agency The Monkeys, worked hard to lift the profile of Australian red meat. “Lamb is well known for being the great unifier and The Monkeys and MLA work together to realise that vision every year in creative and entertaining ways,” he said. “MLA makes these investments for the benefit of our stakeholders, so these wins at the Effie Awards are recognition of the effectiveness of our advertising in delivering demonstrable results.” Launched in 1968 by the New York American Marketing Association, the Effie Awards celebrate outstanding advertising effectiveness, recognising the best campaigns that deliver measurable results. In six weeks, the campaign boosted total lamb purchase volume by 18.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data from Nielsen Homescan. An average of two lamb shopping trips were made versus 1.6 last year, while purchase volume per trip increased by 9 per cent. The full 3-minute ad has attracted 24.8 million views across social media, more than doubling the record set by MLA’s 2023 campaign.