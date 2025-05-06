Great Southern farmers have exported faba beans from the Port of Albany for the first time, with 5000 tonnes of the legume destined for Egypt on a voyage co-ordinated by Commodity Ag. More than 5000 tonnes of faba beans were loaded aboard the Vantage Euphoria using Commodity Ag’s mobile ship loader during a three-day loading operation last week. The ship, flying under the flag of Liberia, was heading to Geelong to pick up more grain before heading to Egypt, which is the world’s biggest importer of faba beans. The shipment marks yet another milestone for fifth-generation family farming business Commodity Ag after it became the Port of Albany’s second bulk crop exporter in mid-2024. The move marked the first time an independent farming operation had launched a grain-handling business in direct competition with CBH Group, which the biggest grain handler and exporter in Australia. Southern Ports chief executive officer Keith Wilks said it had worked closely with Southern Ports to “break new ground”. “This is a terrific result for one of our newer customers as it continues to establish itself as an exporter in the global market as well as for growers in the Great Southern,” Mr Wilks said. “Southern Ports’ strength comes from having the flexible capacity to connect our regions to the world — and this is a prime example of that. “We are focused on working with both existing and prospective customers to find ways to grow trade.” Commodity Ag, based in Gnowangerup in the Great Southern, is owned by the Richardson family includes grain production and exporting, road transport, cattle backgrounding, and fabrication of Duraquip grain trailers. Commodity Ag supply chain development manager Casey Naisbitt said creating more options for growers meant greater opportunities to try something new. “In conjunction with our storage and transport capacities, our ship loading capabilities through the Port of Albany allow growers to access markets without going further afield,” Mr Naisbitt said. “Every time we export through the Port of Albany we demonstrate different approaches to exporting are viable alternatives for growers in southern WA. “We’ve got a great growing region for legumes, but without market access it has been difficult for growers to commit to including them in their regular rotations – hopefully this successful shipment shifts that perspective.” The faba beans were sourced from Great Southern growers, including from members of the Stirlings to Coast Farmers group WA is a relatively small producer of faba beans, harvesting about 17,5000 tonnes in 2024-25 compared to NSW at 350,000t. Stirlings to Coast Farmers chief executive officer Lizzie von Perger said local trials were giving growers good reason to grow legumes. “Our trial results have shown that bagged fertiliser often doesn’t beat the benefits of a previous legume crop,” she said. “The hardest part for farmers, which has come through in numerous project surveys and conversations, hasn’t been in growing legumes but in selling them, profitably.” It is the second faba beans export through a Southern Ports’ port this year after Esperance Quality Grains exported 3000 tonnes of beans through the Port of Esperance in February. A total of 4200 tonnes of South East faba beans, produced by Esperance pulse growers, were loaded onto the MV 21 Glory1 and sent to Egypt in a move hailed as win for local farmers able to access another bulk market at their doorstep. As well as being a staple part of middle eastern diets for centuries, growing faba beans can have an added benefit for soil health by boosting nitrogen levels for subsequent crops.