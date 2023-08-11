A Great Southern farming business with a pioneering outlook to produce more lambs from fewer ewes is making waves in the sheep industry and setting a benchmark for others to follow. Just on the outskirts of Katanning, the Thompson family’s Moojepin Merinos has been quietly revolutionising sheep breeding practices with a daring approach — making ewe lamb joining the norm. This approach, which was once met with scepticism, has proven to be a game changer for the industry, according to stud co-principal Hamish Thompson. He said traditionally, joining ewe lambs had been a rarity in the sheep farming community, with many farmers preferring to wait until their ewes reached maturity at about 18 months of age before mating. However, Mr Thompson and his family have shown sexual maturity is not the sole factor in successfully joining ewe lambs. While high growth (PWT), muscle (PEMD) and fat (YFAT) are essential, the real key lies in their meticulous selection process developed during the past 13 years. By identifying sire lines that lead the industry in yearling conception (YCON), the Thompsons have been able to ensure the best possible outcomes from ewe lamb joining. “There’s no point just getting a lamb out of a ewe lamb — it has to be a good lamb,” Mr Thompson said. “This takes good management and the right genetics, but we firmly believe that ewe lamb joining can become the standard practice in the industry.” He said one of the primary advantages of this approach was the ability to produce more lambs from fewer ewes. “This efficiency is crucial for meeting the ever-increasing demand for land use,” Mr Thompson said. “By tapping into the potential of ewe lamb joining, we have set an example for the entire industry. “Nevertheless, there has been concerns amongst farmers about the impact of lambing on ewe lambs.” Mr Thompson said some worried the process of having a lamb could take a significant toll on the animal’s health and reproductive capacity. “It’s true that lambing can be demanding for ewe lambs, but we’ve found a solution,” he said. “By focusing on high Australian Sheep Breeding Value traits for genetic fat content in our sheep, we ensure the ewe lambs make a speedy recovery and quickly return to condition score 3, making them ready to be mated again by the following season. “That’s why YFAT is such a crucial trait in our breeding program.” The stud’s success in ewe lamb joining was a result of a combination of factors including using fresh rams with high ram percentage (+4 per cent), teasing, and a short joining period (4-5 weeks), all playing pivotal roles, Mr Thompson said. “These elements contribute to higher conception rates and a shorter lambing period, enabling better management and care for the ewe lambs and their newborns,” he said. “Furthermore, we emphasise the importance of early weaning of the lambs off ewe lambs, ensuring ample recovery time for the mothers before the next breeding season. “By challenging conventional practices and showcasing the benefits of ewe lamb joining, we have not only enhanced our own business but have also paved the way for a more efficient and sustainable future for the entire industry.” The Thompsons have demonstrated the key to successful ewe lamb joining lies in a combination of carefully selected genetics (based on using relevant ASBVs), good management practices, and a commitment to embracing innovative methods. With their expertise and passion, the Thompsons are proving ewe lamb joining can indeed be the new norm for the industry.