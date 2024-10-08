A Katanning-bred Poll Merino ram sold to a top of $7500 at the Thompson family’s 22nd annual on-property ram sale that sold strongly on AuctionsPlus to buyers across the country. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock on October 3, offered 149 rams that resulted in 126 sold for an average price of $1866, down $76/head on last year when 156 sold for an average price of $1942. The sale topper, Moojepin 23-0034 (PP), was secured by Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley, of Nyabing, a first-time buyer of Moojepin genetics. Mr Hobley said he would put the ram and another ram he paid $2200 for over a select mob of 120 commercial ewes as a trial — aiming for an infusion of Moojepin’s high-ranking carcase traits. “Once we have trialled and tested the progeny, there may be potential in a few years time to develop a Wiringa Park prime line, totally separate to our current progressive and fully measured stud flock,” Mr Hobley said. His first pick from lot five, was sired by Moojepin 200319 and recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values in the top 5 per cent for six traits including growth figures of PWT (10.38) and AWT (11.9.). The best-selling ram also had a top 5 per cent rating on yearling staple length (24.55) and showed high-ranking flystrike resistance with a late Dag figure of -0.63, plus an early breech wrinkle of -1.34 and early breech cover of -0.70. Other carcase traits that measured in the top 10 per cent were yearling eye muscle depth (2.66) and yearling fat (1.85, while its genetic potential for successful conception figure hit the same percentile at 0.07. The $5500 second top-priced ram, Moojepin 23-0136, was secured by Bullock Hills Poll Merino stud co-principal Lachlan Patterson of Katanning, whose family have been consistent repeat buyers for many years. Mr Patterson said he selected the typical Moojepin traits, with a healthy package of growth, carcase and welfare. “We will run the ram over a portion of our stud nucleus of 400 Poll Merino ewes that are fully ASBV measured and genomics tested,” he said. “The ram was selected both on visual classing and its data with an emphasis on carcase and welfare traits. “As much as we love wool and will continue to put emphasis on it, we realise every animal has a carcase, and it’s important to maintain a good relationship with our processor — in our efforts to make every lamb saleable regardless of the season.” After establishing the stud in 2019, Mr Patterson said private ram selections could be available by next year. Mr Patterson’s top pick recorded in the top 5 per cent for three traits including intermuscular fat (0.64), PWT (11.02) and YEMD (3), plus was in the top 10 per cent for AWT (10.52) and EBCOV (-0.60) and weaning rate (0.28). The $4400 third top-price ram, Moojepin 23-0305, was secured by Brock Page, who trades as KJ & RJ Page in Pingelly. He was chasing flystrike resistance traits along with good post-weaning weight and staple length in his selection criteria. “The ram will go over a nucleus of 100 ewes to breed flock rams for our 18 to 19 micron commercial flock that targets 120 per cent lambing,” he said. “We are looking to apply better feed management systems into our program for improved efficiencies.” Volume buyers Todd and Breanna Heaysman of Ballarat in Victoria, secured lot one and the last lot (155) plus many in between for a total of 15 rams to a top of $1800 and average price of $1147. Mr Heaysman said he was chasing eating quality for his 4000 self-replacing ewe flock that has four years of Moojepin genetic infusion. “Coming from a past traditional flock, we are now enjoying the benefits of quick-growing lambs and more of them — we’re achieving 130 per cent lambing,” he said. There was a host of other Eastern States bidders on AuctionsPlus with 27 sold online to a top of $3000 and average price of $1852. Moojepin stud co-principal Hamish Thompson said his family were positive about the future of the sheep industry. The proud father recalled how he missed last year’s sale when his wife Sherona gave birth to twin boys — the family of four were all present this year celebrating Angus and Oscar’s first birthday celebrations. Nutrien Livestock Katanning agent Tom Bowen said it was a solid sale with confidence in the meat and carcase market. “It was good to see local buyer support for progress in the local trade,” he said. MOOJEPIN RAM SALE Offered: 149 Sold: 126 Top price: $7500 Average: $1866