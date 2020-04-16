Mordallup Angus’ fourth annual yearling bull sale has hit a $16,000 high, after competitive bidding led to the Muir family selling all 56 bulls offered at the Boyanup saleyards last week.

Last Thursday, Mordallup offered and sold 56 bulls at the auction conducted by Nutrien Livestock for an average price of $7027/head.

It marked a $1037/head increase on last year’s sale, when 47 bulls sold for an average price of $5880.

Nutrien auctioneer Tiny Holly said last Thursday’s sale boasted a superb line-up of yearling bulls and attracted strong competition from Victorian and local buyers.

Mordallup stud co-principal Mark Muir said the sale average and total clearance was well above expectations.

“We were humbled in the way people supported us,” he said.

“There was a good mix of existing and new buyers operating on sale day.”

Camera Icon Mordallup stud co-principal Mark Muir, of Manjimup, Tomasi Grazing manager Kevin Owen, of Karridale, and Nutrien Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Muir said it was evident that the stud’s yearling bulls were performing.

“It was the first time we have used AuctionsPlus and we were very pleased how it operated and how many buyers were happy to use it,” he said.

The sale-topper, Mordallup Beastmode Q59, was secured by Nutrien Albany agent Bob Pumphrey for $16,000 on behalf of his clients, Wayne and Joanna Tomlinson, of Kalgan, who run a 750 pure Angus breeding herd.

Mr Pumphrey said he selected the bull for its correctness and its outcross genetics.

“The Tomlinsons will put the bull over their top 45 breeders,” he said.

The 651kg yearling, sired by US sire Baldridge Beastmode B074, recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +64, +109, and +140 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, all in the top 5 per cent of the breed.

The $15,000 second top-priced bull, Mordallup Bakadjoo Q181, was secured by Chumpot Pastoral, of Cudgewa, Victoria, who also secured three other bulls through AuctionsPlus.

Mr Muir said Chumpot had been regular buyers for many years.

“We were pleased to have a total of 10 bulls sold to Victoria this year,” he said.

Also finding quality in Mordallup’s first offering of Beastmode sons was Tomasi Grazing farm manager Kevin Owen, of Karridale.

Mr Owen secured lot one, Mordallup Beastmode Q21 and lot two, Mordallup Beastmode Q122 for $13,000 and $11,000 respectively.

Lot one had EBV growth figures of +72, +124 and +164, for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, all in the top one per cent. Mr Owen said he would use the bulls over first calvers to breed replacement females in Tomasi Grazing’s 400 pure Angus breeding herd.

Camera Icon Mordallup Beastmode Q59 sold for the $16,000 top-price at the Muir family's annual yearling Angus bull sale. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“I love yearling bulls, you get an extra year’s work from them and they are very productive,” he said.

Mr Owen was also buying on behalf of repeat buyer, Harris Farms in Victoria, securing two bulls for $13,000 and $11,000.

New buyer Clinton Wheatley, of Eneabba, secured Mordallup Renown Q31 for $12,500.

Raven-Jay Holdings, of Donnybrook, secured Mordallup Bakadjoo Q265 for $10,500, and Quahlea Cattle Co, of Esperance, took Mordallup Black Onyx Q8 for $10,000.

Mr Muir said in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nutrien Live-stock had a good plan for buyers attending the sale to feel safe.

“A huge effort by Nutrien was put into the lead-up to our sale,” he said.