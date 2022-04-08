WA beef industry producers put their best hats on and raised $26,000 for Telethon Kids Institute on Thursday in a history-making gathering of pastoralists from across Australia.

They came from far and wide to give something back to the vulnerable, disadvantaged and sick children of WA.

Camera Icon Sue and Mike Thompson of Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud offered a prized bull at their Gingin inaugural bull sale which raised $26,000 for Telethon. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Pilbara pastoralists and Droughtmaster breeders Mike and Sue Thompson hosted their inaugural bull sale at their Glencoe Farm in Gingin and were overwhelmed with interest from all parts of WA and Queensland.

Mr Thompson offered a prized bull to the crowd, putting the 780kg double polled “beef machine” up for auction with all proceeds donated to Telethon — a cause he said was “marvellous” and “special”.

Delighted with the kind gesture, Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett — who runs pastoral beef cattle stations in the Pilbara and Kimberley — made sure his winning bid of $26,000 would go to “kids in need”.

Camera Icon In support of the future generation was Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Daniel Wood, young cattle enthusiast Jack Lethbridge, 11, buyer of the $26,000 Telethon bull and Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett and Nutrien Livestock Pilbara agent Shane Flemming. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The generosity of the Thompson family was showered with applause, capping off a phenomenal sale in which 129 bulls sold to a WA breed record top of $60,000 and a gross of more than $1.4 million.

Mostly, the day belonged to the Droughtmaster breed and its celebratory 60 year reign in Australia.

“This breed really stands up and fights to survive until the next rain which is why I support them,” Mr Thompson said.

“I never thought I would have the sale result as we did today, wow.”

Camera Icon The Thompson family of Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud in Gingin offered a bull in which was sold for $26,000 with all proceeds donated to Telethon. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Munda sale capped off three days of Bos Indicus sales that took place at Northampton, Jurien Bay and Gingin, with 330 bulls sold for more than $2.1 million through Nutrien Livestock.

It was the largest number of Bos Indicus bulls ever offered in WA and set up a new format of three auctions venues in three consecutive days.

They included regular offerings from Biara and Wendalla Santa Gertrudis studs along with bulls from Fieldhouse and De Grey Park Droughtmaster studs plus Oakvale Brahman stud and Munda’s inaugural sale.

Full sale reports will be published in next week’s Countryman.