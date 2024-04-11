Beef cattle producers united to raise $18,000 for Telethon at the Thompson family’s Munda Reds Droughtmaster Bull Sale at Glencoe Farm in Gingin. Since the 2022 inception of the annual sale, stud principals Michael and Sue Thompson have generously included a “special bull” to be auctioned with all proceeds donated to this “worthy cause” of Telethon. This year, the Munda Reds sale held on April 8, offered “Telee 24” — the lead commercial sale bull from a sale team of 164 top-bred beef cattle sires, known for their “do-ability” in WA’s northern regions. Mr Thompson said the Telethon bull brought “excitement” to the sale with expectations of enthusiastic bids from pastoralists that were “bullish” on getting behind the initiative. “As beef producers, we wish to promote northern beef as a healthy option plus we are proud to support the Telethon commitment for those children less fortunate,” he said. The Munda Reds team, including stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright, have previously offered two Telethon bulls — 2022 ($26,000) and 2023 ($16,000) — and with the 2024 bull reaching $18,000, the tally stands at an incredi-bull $60,000. This year’s bull, Telee 24, was sold to Warrawagine Cattle Company managing director Rob Jowett, who runs 15,000 Droughtmaster breeders in the Kimberley and Pilbara. It was Mr Jowett’s third consecutive purchase of the Telethon bull — “A great fundraising cause for WA children”. “The Munda team should be congratulated for putting up such a good bull for a worthy cause,” he said. Mr Thompson said Mr Jowett was a “gentleman” for his kind gesture of support.