Narrogin auction to return to its roots

The 27th Invitational Bull Sale is returning to its home ground this month at the WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin.

The heralded event was held at the Muchea Livestock Centre last year, however, is returning to its Narrogin roots for the upcoming auction on February 25.

Elders and Landmark will combine to offer 40 quality bulls from eight stud vendors at the sale, including 19 Murray Greys, two Angus, four Ultrablacks, 13 Poll Herefords and two Red Polls.

The five-breed sale, which will introduce two new vendors to Narrogin this year, has a 12.30pm start time with bull inspection set for 10.30am.

The college has been an excellent venue in the past, with students being able to learn from the auction proceedings.

The Bagshaw family, of Hyden, will offer 18 bulls from their Young Guns Murray Grey stud to kickstart the auction.

Young Guns Murray Grey co-principal Lindsay Bagshaw has been a consistent vendor and is excited about this year’s offering.

“Lot one has outstanding conformation,” he said.

Benview Murray Greys’ Aimee Bendotti is set to make her stud- offering debut at the sale and offer Benview Padrino BEN P4.

“He has smooth shoulders and excellent muscling,” she said.

In the single-vendor Angus line-up, Jorja and Denby Young, of Islay stud at Narrogin, will offer two bulls by very productive international sires.

Albert Bookham, of Blackstorm Ultrablack stud at Piawaning, is also poised to offer four Ultrablack bulls.

“One of the standouts is P14, which was a twin and recorded a low birthweight,” Mr Bookham said.

There are two Poll Hereford studs at the sale, including the Woods family, of Terraneil stud, at Beverley, who will offer 11 bulls by leading sires from the Wirruna and Glen Gouldburn studs.

Greenland stud’s Eric Moltoni will offer two Poll Hereford bulls by home-bred sire G Manhattan M002.

Yongerellen and Red Sands Red Poll studs will offer one bull each.

Murray Williams’ Yongerellen bull, Y Janitor Neville, was out of a dam awarded the 2015 Sydney Royal Show supreme exhibit.

Quentin Hooper’s Red Sands bull was sashed senior bull at the 2019 Perth Royal Show.