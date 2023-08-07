WA’s upcoming ram-selling season could “come with its challenges” was the general consensus at the annual Narrogin Long Wool Day, but there was a positive air of optimism throughout the event where 25 studs displayed 140 rams. The gathering of stud breeders at the Narrogin Ram Shed on Friday, August 4, brought a good crowd of prospective ram buyers, who were having a look no matter the seasonal outlook. Newly appointed Elders WA commercial sheep manager Wayne Peake said woolgrowers should “stick in there, we’ll all come out the other side”. Mr Peake said he was excited about his new role and had participated in many grower and processor meetings — working with industry to get through the low in prices and a backlog at the abattoirs. “We could see a turnaround in the industry in the next 12 months, particularly if the world economy picks up,” he said. “Producers should not consider any radical decisions to their breeding program, we will get through this.” Aldersyde woolgrower Luke Blechymden said his family had traditionally kept farming costs at bay by shearing their own sheep. “We run 3000 commercial Merino ewes and I shear about 200/day,” he said. Darkan woolgrower Graeme Prowse said his family was running a 5000 self-replacing Merino flock along with a 1500-head crossbred program. “Wool prices need to pick up a bit — there are some challenges in the markets, unhelpful government legislation and seasonal issues,” he said. “Farmers need to make money.” The next event on the stud calendar will be the two-day Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Merino Ram Sale to be held at the Katanning Leisure Centre from August 17 to 18. Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders’ Association president Gavin Norrish said the event will attract 39 studs who will display and show their best with one ram or ewe exhibit to be sashed supreme. “This year we have incorporated a field day at DPIRD’s Katanning Research Centre plus there is the Ag School Challenge and working dog auction,” he said. “We have a few Eastern States judges this year and one ram or ewe will be sashed supreme exhibit of the expo.” Wrapping up the Long Wool Day Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry sold a pair of pink shears to the event’s co-ordinator Ashley Lock for $375 with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Cardiff Merino stud principal Quentin Davies will host the annual Pink Shearing for Liz Day to raise futhre funds for cancer research at his family’s Yorkrakine woolshed on September 9 — all are welcome.