The Gandy Angus Yearling bull sale will be held on Friday, April 26, at the Boyanup Saleyards and online through AuctionsPlus with an 11.30am start time. The line-up of 70 yearling bulls brings an exciting mix of genetics, some being offered for the first time in WA with proven AI sires and excellent homebred sons — all bred from females with deep maternal pedigrees. The new sire lines on offer include three American sires — with standout LAR Man in Black touted as a powerful bull with tremendous length of body. Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy said Man in Black had high accuracy Estimated Breeding Values with good calving ease, moderate birthweight and was top of the breed in growth. “He also provides excellent eye muscle area and intermuscular fat that combines to produce top percentile selection indexes.,” he said. Gandy Man in Black U120 (AI) represents an elite heifer mating option with a top 5 per cent in EBV growth for 200 and 400-day weights. This U120 yearling sale bull was out of Gandy Stunner going back to Diamond Tree New Design Z23. Another US sire, Ellingson Rangeland, represents outcross genetics by a top calving-ease sire from the well-respected Ellingson stud program. “This top-rated sire is incredibly sound and functional for producing excellent easy-care females,” Mr Gandy said. “His breeding offers another great heifer option that also works very well on cows.” “Gandy Rangeland U109 (AI) is an excellent heifer bull with balanced EBVs and from an excellent maternal line of Diamond Tree Bartel.” Mr Gandy said Mill Brae Benchmark represented a very exciting sire line for Gandy stud — out of Pathfinder dam Mill Brae Joanie, known for great calving ease and providing a great option to breed heifers and cows. “This sire provides elite growth with short gestation and below-breed-average birthweight,” he said. “He is top 4 per cent of the breed for EBV days to calving trait and was in the top 5 per cent of the breed for other traits including EMA, positive fats, with excellent docility and feet. “We will also be offering exciting new Australian sires including Millah Murrah Rocketman, with his outstanding progeny, while sire Texas Iceman has sons displaying excellent docility.” Also, on offer will from Gandy Angus will be sons of Square B True North — a very impressive sire, while top battery sire Ellingson Three Rivers’ sons have displayed outstanding growth from birth. Other genetic sire lines included in the sale come from Banquet Quarter Pounder and homebred sons of Stellar, Nugget and Geddes — “all more than holding their own”. “Breeding large lines of each of these sires and from an array of cows provides us and our clients with very valuable insight into how they are passing on productive traits to their progeny,” Mr Gandy said. “We require consistency from selected sires across a breadth of females from a variety of ages and pedigrees to show the commercial application of every bull.“ GANDY ANGUS STUD Sale: Friday, April 26, at Boyanup On offer: 70 yearling bulls Information: 0428 761 348