Ben Small remains confident he will provide some light amid the gloom for the Liberals, despite his opponents in Forrest saying the seat it was too close to call. The Liberals hope to retain the seat following the retirement of Nola Marino, who held the seat since 2007. With just over a third of the vote counted at 9.45pm, Mr Small had 10,454 votes, Labor’s Tabitha Dowding was on 8081 and independent Sue Chapman 7031. Mr Small, previously a senator for WA, said he was “bursting with pride”. “Having earned the trust of South West locals to represent them in Canberra, there’s no doubt that tonight has been a difficult night for the Liberal Party elsewhere,” he said. “I am so happy to have seen the votes come in tonight and to have earned that trust from local people.” However, Ms Chapman and Ms Dowding both maintained the race was too close to call on Saturday night. Ms Chapman said no matter the final result she was “really proud” of the campaign her team had run. “We’ve focused on positive aspects. we’ve focused on positive solutions and it’s been a really exciting and enthusiastic time.” In the southern Wheatbelt and mining districts, O’Connor’s Liberal incumbent Rick Wilson looked set to secure a fifth term, with the projected two-party-preferred vote putting him on 62.6 per cent with a 5.9 per cent swing. “It’s incredibly disappointing at this early stage looking at the national results from the east coast, I’ve got a lot of really dear friends and good colleagues that look like their seats are in trouble,” Mr Wilson said. In the huge seat of Durack, Liberal Melissa Price, who had secured 60.6 per cent of the vote with 21.5 per cent counted, backed that sentiment. “We keep talking about this rebuild. I’m certainly hoping that I’ve been able to do a rebuild,” she said. “There’s a long way to go and certainly the Liberal Party has to do some soul searching and I want to be a key part of that — I’m up for the fight.”