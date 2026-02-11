Australia’s powerhouse meat industry has issued a stark warning to the Federal Government as it nears a long-awaited free trade agreement with the European Union — increased market access is “non-negotiable”. Politicians are at the critical final stage of thrashing out negotiations with the aim of handing down an Australia-EU free trade agreement this year, triggering calls for a “fair deal” for sheep and beef meat. Australia has been trying to strike a free trade deal with Europe for the best part of a decade, but disputes over naming conventions for products like feta cheese and prosecco have proved to be major stumbling blocks. Trade Minister Don Farrell walked out on talks in 2023 after EU negotiators refused to budge on quotas, but discussions have now resumed — sparking renewed hope and fear among Australia’s livestock industry. Sheep Producers Australia director Allison Harker said it was a “non-negotiable” the nation’s sheepmeat needed to receive substantially increased, commercially meaningful market access in line with what other countries were already allowed. “When negotiations commenced, the EU clearly understood Australia’s purpose, to achieve significantly improved market access for Australian agricultural products,” she said. “The intention was to unlock opportunity — good result for Australia and its sheepmeat sector. “The potential gains from a fair Australia–EU FTA are too significant to risk — stronger export returns, greater market diversification, and long-term resilience for Australian sheep producers.” Australia-EU Red Meat Market Access Taskforce chair Andrew McDonald agreed improved market access was a non-negotiable for farmers Down Under, and the free trade agreement was the “way to achieve it”. The EU last month finalised and inked a landmark trade deal with Mercosur — a trading bloc of five South American countries, including beef powerhouse Brazil — after 25 years of negotiations. He said Australia could not afford to fall further behind other global suppliers, and called for the agreement to secure at least a minimum of 50,000 tonnes carcase weight in terms of beef, above the existing beef quota of 3389 tonnes of shipped weight. “A successful deal must correct the disproportionately low quota volumes currently applied to Australian beef, sheepmeat and goat meat entering the EU, and secure the maximum possible additional, useable access under an FTA,” Mr McDonald said. “It is reasonable that Australia secures at least a minimum of 50,000 tonnes carcase weight of beef access in line with what the EU has offered our competitors.” Mr McDonald said Australia’s existing beef quota compared “starkly” with other negotiations the EU had thrashed out with other countries, including the EU-Canada agreement inked in 2016 that allows 50,000 tonnes cwt per year. “Australia already provides the EU with quota and tariff-free access for meat products and hence the EU import regime is a long way from a level playing field,” he said. “Such a rebalance would clearly be in Australia’s national interest.” An agreement with the EU has been in the works since 2018, but Donald Trump’s tariffs have spurred fresh momentum on both sides. Locking it in would give Australian exporters tariff-free access to the EU’s 450 million high-income consumers and vice versa, letting consumers buy European products cheaper. It could bump Australia’s GDP by up to $7.4 billion annually by 2030, with longer-term modelling suggesting an increase of up to 0.6 per cent in real GDP. Plans are being drawn up for Mr Farrell to meet his European counterpart before European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen travels to Australia in the coming weeks.