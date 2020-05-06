A sheep classer’s timely suggestion for a Tammin farming family to sell a portion of their flock online has helped net more than $320 per head for 1180 eye-catching ewe lambs.

Rod and Jane Rogers were amazed last Tuesday after they sold two lines of 590 pure Merino ewe lambs via AuctionsPlus to a buyer in NSW town Barellan for a whopping $321 a head — $71 above reserve.

The first-time AuctionsPlus vendors admit the result was a case of good-timing, with NSW producers — mostly in the State’s Riverina region — seeking re-stockers to rebuild their flocks after two years of drought.

It is believed $321 a head is a new WA record for a line of ewe lambs.

With ongoing parched conditions having an impact on many producers across the State’s Wheatbelt, Mrs Rogers said the Eastern States’ demand provided a positive outlet to reduce flock numbers.

“It was the first time we’ve used AuctionsPlus — our sheep classer Kevin Broad suggested we use it,” she said.

“We were not expecting to receive $321 for the ewe lambs ... our expectation was probably $50 to $70 below that.

“We decided to sell mainly due to a change in direction with our livestock enterprise, but the timing was fortunate due to demand and current dry conditions.

“There appears to be really solid demand from Eastern States buyers at the moment re-stocking their breeding flocks after the drought.”

Camera Icon Tammin farmers Rod and Jane Rogers were surprised their ewe lambs soared to $321 a head on AuctionsPlus. Credit: Oscar Rogers / Oscar Rogers

The line of October-shorn, 10-month-old to 11-month-old green tag ewe lambs were purchased by Mark Flagg Livestock and Property on behalf of the Barellan grazier.

The Rogers, who are located on a 6000ha property between Tammin and Cunderdin, use rams from Narrogin-based Seymour Park stud and mate ewes in December for an early May drop of lambs.

They place a strong focus on both wool and meat production, aiming to grow “reasonable quality wools on a large framed sheep”, Mrs Rogers said.

After also offloading 2500 breeding ewes, which were pregnancy tested and in lamb, to an Eastern States buyer earlier this year, Mrs Rogers said the family was unsure on where they would sell their next line of lambs.

“We still have over 1000 of our green tag wether lambs to sell,” she said.

“They were shorn a couple of weeks ago and are now in a feedlot to round off for three to four weeks before selling.

“We usually sell our Merino lambs to WAMMCO, but are yet to decide where to market these.”

Before opting to sell off breeding stock this year, the Rogers ran a flock of up to 6000 head.

Mrs Rogers said the family was focusing on slightly increasing the farm’s cropping area and running dry sheep for “ease of management, particularly in the drier seasons”.

AuctionsPlus offered 8701 sheep and lambs from WA last week to mark a weekly increase of 7143 head.

Camera Icon Sheep from the line of 1200 ewe lambs the Rogers family, of Tammin, sold for $321 a head on AuctionsPlus. Credit: Jane Rogers / Jane Rogers

The State’s sheep producers were continuing to use the online livestock selling platform this week in an effort to secure high prices from Eastern States buyers, with 10 lots from WA offered on Tuesday.

WA accounted for 5194 of the 31,020 head offered across Australia at Tuesday’s AuctionsPlus national lamb sale, with a line of 276 Merino ewe lambs from Southern Cross reaching $226 per head.

The line of 11-month-old to one-year-old lambs, of Carribber bloodlines, were sold by account JE and AM Eiffler.

It came as a line of 730 Poll Merino ewe lambs, of Seven Oaks North bloodlines, secured $209 a head for account CJ and SJ Barnett, of Kununoppin.

Tuesday’s online auction also buoyed Newdegate’s Howatson family, who sold 330 Poll Merino ewe lambs, bred with Woolkabin Merino Stud sires, at $191/head.