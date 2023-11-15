Some of the tastiest beef from Western Australia has been recognised in the 2023 Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality Awards, by Meat and Livestock Australia.

The awards recognise producers from across the country who consistently deliver beef of superior eating quality, based on the parameters of the MSA program.

MSA is based on more than 1.7 million taste tests by over 250,000 consumers from 13 countries and considers the factors that affect eating quality from the paddock to plate.

An early adopter, Bornholm beef producer Graham Ayres has been MSA registered since its inception in 1998, driven by a commitment to quality and to give his business a competitive edge.

The Ayres’ have won the award for Western Australia’s Most Outstanding Band 1 (larger non-grainfed) producer in the 2023 MSA Excellence in Eating Quality Awards.

The cattle the Ayres consigned for processing over the two-year period of 2021-23 achieved an average MSA Index of 66.33 and MSA compliance of 99 per cent.

Being a MSA registered producer supports Mr Ayres’s aim of delivering a quality and consistent product to his customers, and to attract premium prices for his cattle.

“MSA has helped us bring our best-quality product to market, setting us apart. The financial rewards have been good,” Mr Ayers said.

“Our motto is clear: only the best of the best makes the cut.”

Mr Ayres said each animal would be critically evaluated prior to being loaded on a truck.

“This focus on quality over time has helped us foster a good reputation and drive strong business relationships with customers over the years, knowing that they’re getting not just a quality, but a consistent product,” he said.

MSA program manager David Packer said the awards recognised beef producers in WA who have achieved outstanding results in a large field of tough competition.

“This is the 25th year of the MSA program and in that time, it has become the world-leading eating quality grade program for Australian beef,” Dr Packer said.

“It is a key driving force behind the quality of Australian beef, so these awards are a prestigious achievement for the producers.”

This Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producers for Western Australia in 2023 were:

Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer – Feedlot

Winner — Stone Axe Pastoral, Kojonup

Finalist - 1st runner up — Ucarty Holdings Pty Ltd, Dowerin

Finalist - 2nd runner up — Semini Enterprises Pty Ltd, Cowaramup

Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer – Band 1 (larger businesses)

Winner — Graham Ayres Livestock, Bornholm

Finalist - 1st runner up — Tirano Farms, Nannup

Finalist - 2nd runner up — G Boccuzzi & Co, Denmark

Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer – Band 2 (smaller businesses)

Winner — Twin Lakes Holdings, Manjimup

Finalist - 1st runner up — WP & CK Dumbrell, Walpole

Finalist - 2nd runner up — E W & M E Rose & Son, Witchcliffe