An Orrvale Poll Dorset ram sold to a stud top-price of $2100 at the Kojonup Breeders Triple S Ram Sale, when buyers selected from three different meat sheep breeds for prime lamb production. The sale, conducted by Elders and Nutrien Livestock on October 2, offered a total of 193 rams resulting in 164 sold to a top of $4500 and average price of $1152, up $46 on last year when 167 rams sold for an average price of $1106. The three-breed line-up included 24 JimJan Texel rams, 133 Poll Dorset rams including 85 from Orrvale stud and 48 from the Glencraobh stud, plus 36 Karinya Suffolk rams. Kojonup-based Orrvale Poll Dorset stud principals Felicity Hallett and George Pearce’s offering of 85 rams resulted in 75 sold to a top of $2600 and average price of $1069, down $192/head on last year when 68 rams sold for an average price of $1261. The Orrvale top-price of $2100 was achieved when buyer Pip Crook, who trades as Coolangatta Enterprises in Jingalup, was successful on Orrvale 230182, a June 2023-drop ram. Ms Crook said she was selecting for low birth weight and high weaning and post-weaning weight with good eye muscle depth and reasonable fat levels to run over her family’s 1000 Dohne ewes that are part of their crossbreeding program. Her top-pick twin ram recorded Lambplan figures of 0.51 BWT, 10.66 WWT, 16.73 PWWT, -0.54 PFAT, 3.02 PEMD, and a TCP index of 150.16. She also secured the two $1900 equal second top-priced Orrvale rams and took home a total of four for an average price of $1775. Also securing a $1900 equal second top-priced Orrvale ram was local buying account M & L Leusciattie & Son that secured a total of three rams for an average price of $1367. Volume and repeat buyer was Matt Nield, who trades as Blackwood Grazing in Augusta, who will run the terminal sires over Angenup-blood Merino ewes as part of his crossbreeding enterprise. Mr Nield said half of his family’s flock of 4000 Angenup-blood ewes were bred to Poll Dorset rams with the other half running with Angenup Merino sires in a self-replacing and ceased mulesing program. Ms Hallett said she was pleased with the sale result and the line-up of rams on offer. “We offered a quality offering of rams sired by Shirlee Downs’ sires that were selected from good Australian Sheep Breeding Values with an emphasis on excellent growth rates and length of body types,” she said. Also offering a line-up of 48 Poll Dorset rams with all sold was Gary Mitchell of Glencraobh and Amerberley stud in Kojonup. Mr Mitchell’s offering of Shirlee Downs PD rams reached a top-price of $2600 and average price of $1053. “The sale was up on last year thanks to all the purchasers and supporters,” he said. Regular vendors Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin, of Karinya Suffolk stud in Boyup Brook, offered 36 rams with 18 sold to a top of $4500 and average price of $1147. The buyer of the top-priced Suffolk ram was Boyup Brook sheep producer Ben Creek, who will run the ram in a 45-head nucleus to breed terminal sires for his 6000/head cross-breeding program. Mr Creek said he was chasing good figures including fat score, eye muscle depth, weaning weight and a true to type sire. Securing the $2700 equal top-priced Texel ram from Jim and Jan Glover’s JimJan Texel stud in Boyup Brook was repeat buyer Ellen Walker, of Beverley.