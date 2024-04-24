The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council has applauded WA’s Agriculture Minister for “supporting the live export trade” by calling for a 10-day delay before the start of the country’s live export moratorium. After her first meeting with the Dry Season Taskforce, appointed to help producers facing tough seasonal conditions, WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis sent a letter to her Federal counterpart Murray Watt calling for a 10-day delay to Australia’s annual live export ban. “As you are aware, West Australian farmers are facing one of the worst dry seasons on record, which is impacting agricultural producers across all of our regions,” the letter reads. “The taskforce identified that WA sheep producers have excess stock in the system and need a relief valve.” The moratorium, which the Federal Government introduced in 2019, is an annual three-month ban on live sheep exports from Australia to the Middle East during the northern hemisphere summer. ALEC CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton welcomed the move and said it was good to see that “the WA Government is on our side.” “It is pleasing to see Minister Jarvis and the WA Premier, Roger Cook, acknowledge that live export is important to WA and nationally,” he said. “We welcome their support and it’s clear that they understand that the trade provides a vital outlet for farmers to sell their stock in times of low domestic prices.” WAFarmers president John Hassall also supported Ms Jarvis’s move and said it was “a good call.” “The Government actually needs to look at the evidence and the evidence shows the moratorium should be shortened altogether down to August, because June and July aren’t the months (when) the mortality increases,” he said. O’Connor Federal MP Rick Wilson, who also wrote a letter calling for an extension to the moratorium deadline, said the extra time to export could see one or two extra voyages leave with a total of 100,000 sheep from WA. Many sheep farmers are currently struggling to offload excess stock and are facing the grim prospect of euthanasia as feed and water grow sparse amid dry conditions. In 2023, the South West land division recorded its seventh-driest year on record and the driest for rainfall since 2019. “With no rain forecast in the short to medium term, I cannot over-emphasise how important this decision is to the WA livestock industry and the hardworking, decent farmers who will suffer enormous emotional harm if forced to destroy their livestock,” Mr Wilson said. Mr Harvey-Sutton said the industry had repeatedly warned that the phase out policy would have impacts on market conditions, but the Federal Government had “ignored it” and “refused to accept any responsibility”. “The situation we see today is all of industry’s warnings coming to fruition and we call on the Albanese Government to finally start listening to WA farmers,” he said. Mr Watt has been contacted for comment.