WA’s progressive cattle producers are urged to mark Monday, March 10 as a day they can secure premium genetics able to advance their beef breeding program into the black. The lucrative opportunity will take hold at the Bonnydale Black Simmentals 29th Annual On-Property Bull Sale where 80 outstanding Black Simmental and Simangus sires will be offered. The sale bull line-up will include young sires with sleek coats, thickness, and exceptional body capacity. This team was selected from one of Australia’s most successful Simmental seedstock programs, which is no small achievement for a WA seedstock operation. Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne said the exceptional line-up will provide balanced carcase attributes with excellent muscle and remarkable marbling combined with outstanding temperament. “These bulls will provide cattle producers with progeny that have the ability to deliver overall performance and excellent eating quality,” he said. “With in-built superior calving ease and unparalleled maternal excellence, these sires not only promise to deliver premium performing steers but will deliver replacement females that have no peers. “Now that Angus brands around the country accept 50 per cent Angus content, buyers can avail themselves of the one free input the industry has — hybrid vigour. Mr Introvigne said hybrid vigour would deliver an additional 25 to 50 kilograms liveweight to weaners and 25 per cent increased lifetime productivity to the cow herd via crossbred cows. “The pork, chicken and sheep meat industries embraced hybrid vigour decades ago which has led to enormous productivity gains for their respective industries but still, the beef industry buries its head in the sand,” he said. “With input prices at an all-time high and cattle prices barley recovering from the 2023-24 price debacle, now is the time to find a solution that will deliver profitability relief while the industry claws its way back to a sustainable footing. “Our yearling sale bulls are already presenting remarkably well after a tough season, from a very late break following a dry 2023 spring and then we all had to endure another tough spring.” Mr Introvigne said while the paternal genetic make-up of these sires was a major contributing factor, it was also testament to the powerful genetics behind the Bonnydale cow herd. “We have developed the cow herd for about 20 years with meticulous genetic selection as required by the Australian beef industry,” he said. “Regular visits to the US to inspect and secure genetics that will deliver powerful dividends and an alliance with one of the country’s leading studs has provided unparalleled potential for discerning buyers. “So much so that Eastern States Black Simmental seedstock breeders are keenly securing Bonnydale sires to advance their own program.” Mr Introvigne said the 2024 Western Australian top priced $41,000 Bonnydale Revenue U149 was sold to an Eastern States’ syndicate which illustrated the demand for Bonnydale genetics throughout the country. “Numerous Bonnydale sires have made their way into Eastern States’ studs over the last few years with significant semen sales also featuring in this demand,” he said. “In mid-October we were fortunate to host Simgenetic development director Luke Bowman for the American Simmental Association with his father Phillip, who was a seedstock breeder in the US. “After his departure Luke sent an email message.” “Thankyou for your kind email, but the pleasure was all ours. “Your program is magnificent. “Your hard work, incredible scenery, quality genetic selection, remarkable husbandry and more, make Bonnydale one of the most impactful operations I have ever witnessed. “It is a pinnacle herd in my personal and professional opinion and my father has talked about the operation ever since.” In a first for Bonnydale, the Introvigne family will offer a selection of elite females in an AuctionsPlus on-line auction on Saturday, February 22, 2025 — to be conducted by Elders. Under the banner of The Belles of Bonnydale this will provide a first-time opportunity for Black Simmental enthusiasts to secure exclusive female genetics from Australia’s premier Black Simmental seedstock operation. On offer, will be 15 top of class 2024-drop WA bred heifers and 10 Bonnydale Queensland-bred cow and calf units. Only one stud Black Simmental female has ever left the Bonnydale pastures, which highlights the magnitude of this offering. For further information about these two significant offerings or to simply inspect the herd, interested producers can contact Rob Introvigne on 0427 644 082 or Elders agent Pearce Watling at 0437 844 528.