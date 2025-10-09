The Perth Royal Show Poll Dorset breed judging competition was a springboard to a Kendenup-bred ram being named the best meat sheep in the shed. Brimfield Poll Dorset stud co-principal Max Whyte was ecstatic when judge Will Milroy, of Rangeview Poll Dorset stud in Tasmania, awarded his under 1½-year-old ram the supreme title at the Poll Dorset breed judging on October 3 at the Jim Horwood Sheep Pavilion. Mr Milroy said the Brimfield ram had the length of body and “beautiful hind quarter” to edge out his nearest rival, a Shirlee Downs ewe that was awarded the champion ewe title. The Brimfield champion ram started his campaign for the top award in the ram under 1½ years class with a total of 10 entries. Mr Milroy said he was selecting his class placements on types that were most structurally correct with depth of body and “terrific hind quarters”. “In Tasmania, we sell lambs straight off their dams into the trade market, they are not finished — they go straight to the processors,” he said. This quick-maturing lamb production sense to putting “money in the bank” was evident when he awarded the champion ram lamb title to a Dongadilling entry. “This ram lamb is chalked full of meat, a magnificent young ram with good breeding type,” he said. Turning his attention to the pair of ewes under 1½ years class, Mr Milroy said a Shirlee Downs pairs entry had the most correct depth of body with “terrific hind quarters”. With both ewes standing in the champion ewe line-up, the judge only had to select the best individual ewe of the pair for the title of best Poll Dorset ewe. In the champion ewe lamb line-up, Mr Milroy said it was the “beautiful Poll Dorset head” that gave a Brimfield lamb the title. The prestigious group of three rams competition with six entries was won by Shirlee Downs, with the judge giving that group the nod for being “most even”. Mr Whyte’s supreme winning Poll Dorset ram went on to be named the interbreed grand champion ram and the ultimate supreme exhibit title winner against a field of 13 other breeds, with huge competition from the White Suffolk breed entries. POLL DORSET BREED JUDGING COMPETITION Supreme exhibit: Brimfield Grand champion ram: Brimfield, Reserve: Shirlee Downs Grand champion ewe: Shirlee Downs, Reserve: Brimfield Champion ram lamb: Dongadilling Champion ewe lamb: Brimfield Group of three rams: Shirlee Downs Group of three ewes: Dongadilling Progeny group of three: Brimfield Breeders group under 1½ years: Brimfield Total entries: 121