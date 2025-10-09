The best of Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks were singled out in the final stages of the Perth Royal Show’s meat sheep judging competitions. The two breeds faced off in the Interbreed Competition, held on October 3, that had 15 different breeds showcased, giving the five judges a difficult task to decide their individual and group champions. In the line-up for grand champion ram, three judges marked the Poll Dorset ram as their top pick which put the Kendenup-bred ram exhibited by Max Whyte of Brimfield stud over the line to take the top award. The winning reserve grand champion ram was a White Suffolk exhibited by the Thompson family of Venturon stud in Boyup Brook. The judges then turned their attention to the grand champion ewe line-up, and again it was three judges who picked the White Suffolk, exhibited by the Marwick family of Codji Springs in Pumphreys Bridge, for their top award. The winning reserve grand champion ewe was a Poll Dorset exhibited by the Squiers family of Shirlee Downs stud in Quairading. With the grand champion ram and ewe decided, the judges then collaborated on naming the supreme champion between the Poll Dorset ram and White Suffolk ewe. Judge Will Milroy, of Rangeview Poll Dorset stud in Tasmania said the PD ram won the prestigious supreme title on its “beautiful length of body that the ram carried so well”. Mr Whyte was ecstatic with the win — bright eyed and smiling from ear to ear for his sheep team’s efforts. “I’ve been breeding PDs since 1992, the breed’s been going for about 80 years plus. I think they are a bit more superior than the White Suffolks — I breed both. The White Suffolks are a bit of the flavour at the moment,” he said. “The sire of my winning ram was awarded the interbreed supreme title in 2019. He has since died, but his sons and daughters are breeding on.” Codji Springs stud co-principal Ryan Marwick was over the moon to be awarded the grand champion ewe title, his family’s first at the show. “We have been breeding White Suffolks since 2018 and believe the breed has a lot of relevance to the meat sheep industry,” he said. “The win is a reflection on what we’ve been breeding — our ram-buying clients are producing excellent first crossed lambs.” The judges continued with the group classes, beginning with the one ram and two ewes competition. The interbreed award was easily handed out to Mr Whyte’s group that included the supreme ram. They then decided the Marwick family’s group of three ewes were their top pick for that interbreed group class, which included the grand champion ewe. Judge Peter Angus of Marola White Suffolk stud in South Australia said the group of ewes were “lovely and correct” with well-fleshed hind quarters. In the interbreed group of three rams, it was the Thompson family’s Venturon group of White Suffolk rams that were awarded the highly prestigious win. Judge Jason O’Loghlin of O’Loghlin Wiltshire Horns stud in NSW, said the group of rams had “fantastic correctness with strength in the hind quarter”. Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson said the White Suffolk breed represented easy-lambing, faster growth rate and eating quality potential according to Lambplan data. The White Suffolk breed celebrated 40 years of development in Australia at the Perth Royal Show. and its progression was noted in the judging ring. MEAT SHEEP INTERBREED COMPETITION Supreme exhibit: Brimfield Grand champion ram: Brimfield, Reserve: Venturon Grand champion ewe: Codji Springs, Reserve: Shirlee Downs Group of one ram and two ewes: Brimfield Group of three ewes: Codji Springs Group of three rams: Venturon