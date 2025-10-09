Coromandel Poll Merino ram tops at $3500

A Gairdner-bred Poll Merino ram sold to a top of $3500 at the Campbell family’s Coromandel ram sale on the same day wool prices went up. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 30, offered 52 rams that resulted in 38 sold for an average price of $1555/head. This was up $504/head on last year when 37 rams sold to a top of $3000 and average price of $1051. Coromandel stud co-principal Michael Campbell said the big jump in the average price was a combination of good seasonal conditions and improved wool prices with the Western Market Indicator rising 104¢/kg clean. “Woolgrowers have gained some confidence back to invest in quality genetics — the sale exceeded my expectations,” he said. “Sheep farmers are now looking for better returns after taking the opportunity to select in better quality rams to reinvigorate their self-replacing flocks for good farm-gate returns.” The sale topper, Coromandel tag 240501 and offered as lot five was secured by the Peacock family of Boyup Brook. Glen Peacock said he was chasing the 18.7 micron ram for its high 74.8 per cent wool-cutting yield. “The ram’s fleece was bright and white and open to handle the higher rainfall we have had in Boyup Brook where we run a 1000 head self-replacing flock of Poll Merino breeders,” he said. “We are planning to increase numbers slightly over the long-term.” The 97kg sale topper was sired by homebred ram Coromandel C220038 and its wool tests included measurement of 3.8 SD, 20.2 CV, and a 99.2 CF plus scanned figures of 33.8 EMD and 4.1 fat. The Peacocks also secured Coromandel tag 240233 offered as lot three for $2700. This 18.7 micron ram that weighed 96kg and had a 73 per cent YLD was sired by Glenlea Park 180030. The $3100 second top-priced ram, Coromandel tag 240031 offered as lot one and weighing in at 103kg, was secured by repeat volume buyer Rohan Murdoch of Boxwood Hill. Mr Murdoch said he was putting more emphasis on a balance of good white wools with higher fat scans to provide increased lambing survivability. His first pick was sired by Wiringa Park 220450 and scanned 4mm of fat plus had a 32.5 EMD. “It had good clean fleece weight (70 per cent yield),” Mr Murdoch said. He secured a total of seven rams for an average price of $1429 to run in his family’s 3000 head self-replacing Poll Merino breeding flock. “I dropped our ewe numbers back a bit to increase cropping returns, but I’m encouraged by stock and wool price increases and could swing back more to sheep,” Mr Murdoch said. New buyer Jason Griffiths of Gairdner secured four rams “to trial” to a top of $2100 and an average price of $1750. “These rams will be trialled in my 2000 head self-replacing flock — I was keen to buy local rams suited to the environment,” he said. Also new to the sale was local account Cherene Farming Co that secured two rams for $2100 and $800. Long-time buyer was account East Gully Farms of Rocky Gully that secured four rams to a top of $2200 and average price of $1750. COROMANDEL POLL MERINO RAM SALE Offered: 52 Sold: 38 Top price: $3500 Average: $1555