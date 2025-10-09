The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced it won’t oppose a takeover of Delta Agribusiness by Elders on the condition six stores across WA are sold. The ACCC announced on Thursday Elders Limited had received the green light for its proposed takeover of Delta Agribusiness. The $475 million acquisition was first flagged by the watchdog in October 2024 over concerns the deal could lead to higher prices and make life tougher for WA farmers. It’s the latest takeover in the agribusiness retail industry after the Nutrien Acquisition of Landmark in 2019 — with the ACCC also flagging that acquisition over similar concerns. ACCC deputy chair Mich Keogh said the review closely considered the likely impacts on competition in local areas where the two agribusinesses had retail stores. “We examined the strength of competing retailers, the particular geographic features and size and type of farms, among other factors,” he said. “We also engaged with a range of stakeholders including farmers, competing retailers, wholesale suppliers, buying groups and industry bodies as part of our review. “The nature of competition in the retail supply of rural merchandise is more localised than is the case in other retail sectors, partly due to the differences in farming in different local areas, and the importance of local relationships.” Delta was established in 2006 and has a network of 68 locations through about 40 independent wholesalers. The Dalwallinu and Kalannie Delta stores have been approved by the ACCC for purchase by Independent Rural Pty Ltd. E. E. Muirs & Sons, also known as Muirs, have been approved to purchase and takeover the Delta stores in Albany, Hyden, Manypeaks, and Wellstead. Mr Keogh said that following an “in-depth review” the ACCC’s concerns of reduced competition would be addressed through the divesting of six stores across WA. “The ACCC considers that the undertaking provided by Elders addresses the competition concerns that would otherwise arise from the proposed acquisition,” Mr Keogh said. “Independent Rural’s and Muirs’ acquisition of Delta stores in each of these local areas will create a strong, independent and viable long-term competitor to Elders in those six areas.” But Grain Producers Australia has urged for caution on the takeover — with southern region director Andrew Weidemann expressing disappointment that concerns communicated by growers were not realised by the ACCC. Mr Weidemann said GPA would closely examine the ACCC’s decision and reasoning but acknowledged local markets would quickly determine any issues, noting larger companies can create new opportunities in rural areas. “Now the merger has been given the green-light, we’ll continue to monitor this situation closely to ensure the productivity and interests of grain producers are protected from any anti-competitive behaviour,” he said. “Especially the price and supply of essential inputs to farmers in other states, outside of WA, where Elders has not been required to divest Delta stores, as a condition of the ACCC’s final approval.” Delta managing director and co-founder Gerard Hines reassured staff, customers and suppliers that it will be “business as usual”. “With Elders, we have found a partner that shares our values and our commitment to supporting farming families and regional communities,” he said. Elders managing director Mark Allison said the acquisition will benefit farmers and will not reduce competition across Australia. “The acquisition of Delta will provide Elders with a range of benefits that aim to have a flow on affect to clients, including allowing greater access to an expanded product and services range, stronger supply partnerships, enhanced expertise, and greater collaborative innovation efforts,” he said.