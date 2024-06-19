A new on-farm weapon against serious infectious diseases in livestock is in the works, with CSIRO conducting a preliminary study on a “revolutionary” diagnostic test. The rapid test is being developed by biotech company ZiP Diagnostics and is designed to provide early detection for diseases such as foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease. ZiP Diagnostics scientific director Jack Richards said the testing system could not only assist developing countries in their fight against these diseases but also play a vital role in protecting Australia’s livestock industry. The CSIRO found ZiP Diagnostics’ Point-of-Care (POC) test showed promising results for detecting lumpy skin disease virus in cattle during a preliminary study at its Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness. The CSIRO report found the test’s clinical performance was comparable to a gold-standard qPCR test. Dr Richards said this marked a significant milestone in disease detection and prevention, offering a practical solution for early disease detection on farms and immediate containment. A qPCR test, or quantitative polymerase chain reaction test, is a molecular technique used to amplify and quantify specific DNA sequences, which can help detect diseases. ZiP Diagnostics’ technology is also a DNA amplification technique, but has the advantage of providing rapid results, typically within 15 minutes, and being deployable onto farms and remote areas of Australia. “The availability of this diagnostic test provides a critical tool in the fight against infectious diseases in livestock,” Dr Richard said. “Early detection is key to preventing outbreaks and minimising the impact on both animal welfare and agricultural economies. “The current process of transporting samples from rural areas to centralised laboratories for testing poses critical delays of up to several days. “This amplifies the urgency for high-quality, field-deployable point-of-care testing systems capable of rapid deployment and identification of suspected EAD (emergency animal disease) cases.” Australia’s livestock industry prosperity is heavily reliant on its disease-free export status, which faces significant threats from the likes of foot-and-mouth, lumpy skin disease and African swine fever. “Recent global outbreaks of emergency animal diseases underscore the constant menace of importation or incursion, heightening the need for swift and efficient detection methods,” Dr Richards said. ZiP Diagnostics is advancing plans for the introduction of field trials in the Asia-Pacific region and further evaluation of its testing system at international facilities. Dr Richards said providing POC testing would benefit Australia’s agricultural sector by enabling a timely response, enhancing surveillance capabilities and safeguarding the livestock industry. “As we move forward with field trials and international evaluations, our goal remains clear: to contribute to global health security and ensure the wellbeing of livestock populations worldwide,” Dr Richards said.