Quality bulls set for Gingin sale

The Midland Cattle Breeders’ Association will host its 32nd Gingin Multi-Breed Bull Sale next month, offering 70 quality bulls across three breeds from eight studs.

The sale, on March 5 from 1pm at the Gingin Recreation Centre, includes 54 Angus bulls, nine Limousins and seven Murray Greys.

MCBA president Tony Sudlow said he appreciated the sale’s vendors and the Gingin community.

“The sale, which takes place in the heart of the town and always finds loyal support, has evolved into one of the best venues in the State,” Mr Sudlow said.“There is a terrific line-up of bulls from the three breeds, and any attendees should be able to find their requirements filled to a very high standard.”

Leading the catalogue will be 13 Black Tara Angus bulls from the Kupsch family of Allanooka.

The Sudlow family of Kapari Angus stud, Northampton, will follow with a 28 bull line-up.

Also offering a great selection of Angus bulls, the Topham family of Coomberdale, will present eight Cookalabi bulls. That will be followed by two Angus bulls from Mark Hattingh, of Red Hat stud, Wannamal.

Also on offer will be two Angus bulls from the Collard family’s Warringah stud.

From the Limousin catalogue, the Kupsch family, of Tara Limousins at Allanooka, will offer seven bulls and the Stickland family, of Woronyne stud at Wongan Hills, will offer two Limousin bulls.

The Murray Grey selections include seven bulls from the Stickland family, of Mungatta stud at Wongan Hills.

Last year, a Mungatta Murray Grey bull topped the sale at $11,500 and sold to Stockhill Grazing stud principal Shane Edwards, of Quairading.

Mr Edwards said Mungatta Renaldo N28 had outstanding disposition with its soft coat, muscling and good fat coverage.

Last year’s sale offered 71 bulls, with 54 sold for an average price of $6343.

With tougher seasonal conditions experienced throughout the State, Gingin bull sale vendors are expecting a softer market.

However, organisers are confident the quality of the bulls on offer continues to be at a high standard.

Read the full eight-page Gingin Multi-Breed Bull Sale preview in this week’s Countryman.